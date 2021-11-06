5 things WWE SmackDown got right this week: The build to Survivor Series begins; The Bloodline nearly humiliated

Not many matches or segments were advertised for this week’s WWE SmackDown. The creative team tried to put on a good show that revolved around the return of Roman Reigns.

The Tribal Chief kicked off the show and made a big match official for later in the night. Meanwhile, Naomi and Shayna Baszler competed in another contest after their previous one was marred by controversy.

Mansoor found a new tag team partner on the show, while Hit Row made an appearance after the release of B-Fab from WWE. SmackDown also saw Sami Zayn trying to influence other superstars backstage to further build his character.

The Viking Raiders also appeared for a match on SamckDown and took on Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss. The creative team did a good job of building some storylines this week. Take a look at the five things WWE got right on SmackDown this week.

#5. The New Day and The Bloodline came face to face on WWE SmackDown

After going missing from WWE SmackDown last week, Roman Reigns opened up the show for a big segment. He was flanked by special counsel Paul Heyman and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos.

The Tribal Chief admitted he took a vacation last week after smashing Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel. He asked the WWE Universe to acknowledge him before turning his attention to The Usos’ loss at the hands of New Day last Friday.

Reigns learned that it was Jimmy Uso who took the pinfall to lose the match. He asked his cousin what he was going to do about it. Jimmy promised to make New Day acknowledge The Head of the Table on SmackDown.

Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston interrupted right on time to mock Roman Reigns and his Island of Relevancy. After a little war of words, a big match was set for the night between King Woods and Jimmy. If Woods loses to Jimmy, he would acknowledge Reigns. If Woods wins, The Bloodline must bend the knee to the King of the Ring.

Reigns accepted the match on his cousin’s behalf to end the segment on a high. What a great way to start SmackDown with two of its top competitors. Reigns was flawless as usual and New Day worked perfectly with The Bloodline. WWE did well to book a high-stakes match for the main event without any title being involved.

