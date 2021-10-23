5 things WWE SmackDown got right after Crown Jewel: Brock Lesnar suspended; Roman Reigns destroyed

SmackDown Superstars competed in some big matches at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. After a long journey back from the kingdom, the superstars were ready to entertain the fans once again on Friday night.

Roman Reigns was the first to come out of the show to gloat about his tainted victory at Crown Jewel. Drew McIntyre was next as he looked to make a statement on his return to the SmackDown brand.

Kofi Kingston held a coronation ceremony for the new King of WWE, Xavier Woods. Meanwhile, Mansoor and Mustafa Ali competed in another match on the show. The two men put on a good performance again before Mansoor picked up another victory.

Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura picked up a loss at the hands of Happy Corbin on Friday night. It looks like WWE will be putting Corbin in a title feud with Nakamura that could lead to a championship win for the heel.

The final segment of the night saw Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair swap their titles after being drafted to opposing brands. Let's take a look at the five things WWE got right on SmackDown after Crown Jewel.

#5. Brock Lesnar lived up to his promise on WWE SmackDown

Roman Reigns came out on WWE SmackDown to celebrate his 417th day as the Universal Champion. He defeated Brock Lesnar with some help from The Usos and Paul Heyman at WWE Crown Jewel.

Like many fans, Reigns too was unsure whether Paul was really on his side or was scheming with Brock Lesnar. He questioned Heyman’s allegiances and talked him down. The Tribal Chief called himself the greatest Universal Champion of all time after smashing his competition.

He ran down the list of superstars he’s beaten and made fun of Lesnar. This brought Lesnar out on SmackDown.

The Beast Incarnate was furious and lived up to his word. He ran through Roman Reigns and The Usos to make a statement. Lesnar threw around all three men at ringside and everyone from the back had to come in and stop him.

The segment was extremely well done as it allowed Lesnar to show that he is still the most destructive force in WWE. Even though his loss at Crown Jewel could have been more protected, WWE did well to recover from the damage on SmackDown.

Roman Reigns has been phenomenal, and it looks like he can get ahead even without the services of his special counsel. However, it will be interesting to see which side Heyman chooses in the weeks to come.

Edited by Kartik Arry