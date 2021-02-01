3 Things the WWE Universe will miss without fans at Royal Rumble 2021

WWE Royal Rumble is only a few hours away, and many fans eagerly waiting for one of WWE's biggest events of the year. This year's extravaganza, though, will be very different from its predecessors. For the first time ever, the Royal Rumble will take place in the ThunderDome without fans in attendance.

The WWE Universe will be virtually seated in the arena, but the lack of an organic audience could significantly affect the show. This pay-per-view arguably depends on spectators, so the absence of live fans could rob this year's Royal Rumble of the excitement that the show normally has. With that being said, the 2021 Royal Rumble could still turn out to be a memorable show.

Still, it's important to note how different this event will be. Here are three things the WWE Universe will miss with no fans at the Royal Rumble this year.

#3 Authentic crowd reactions for the WWE Royal Rumble matches

One of the essential elements of the Royal Rumble Match is the assortment of fun crowd reactions throughout the battle royal. These matches can be somewhat unpredictable, so surprising entrants or unexpected victors often encourage fans to voice their excitement. This dynamic creates special moments that people can look back on with a smile.

Without the fans, the match simply won't be the same. Last year, when Drew McIntyre eliminated Brock Lesnar from the Rumble match, the reaction from the crowd was deafening. McIntyre also got a huge pop after he eliminated Roman Reigns to win the Men's Royal Rumble Match. These cheers typically make the victor's crowning moments feel like celebrations.

McIntyre's going to WrestleMania 😳



With the event taking place in the ThunderDome with virtual fans, WWE will resort to using fake crowd noises and piped-in chants. This atmosphere won't produce the same effect that the reaction from a live crowd would.

#2 Fans won't surprises in person at the Royal Rumble this year

Ronda Rousey in WWE

The Royal Rumble is best known for the surprises it throws at fans. These shocks make the event so buzzworthy. When a major star makes their return or debut, the crowd goes wild because they're witnessing it in person. That's exactly what happened when Ronda Rousey made her unexpected debut at the 2018 Royal Rumble event.

This year, there won't be fans at the show. As a result, all the fans who could have attended the event will miss out on the surprising moments the event usually features.

The WWE Universe will also miss out on seeing their favorite stars live or witnessing the return of a star from the past. Imagine if former WWE Champion Edge made his return to wrestling in an empty arena. This iconic moment just wouldn't feel the same.

On that note, "The Rated R Superstar" recently announced that he will return to WWE at the Royal Rumble this year to compete in the 30-man match. Even Braun Strowman, who could have made a surprise return at the pay-per-view, made his comeback on the latest episode of SmackDown.

WWE may have jumped the gun on these surprises because there won't be fans at the Royal Rumble this year. For this reason, the WWE Universe might have missed out on some surprise returns that could have been saved for the show.

#1 The incredible atmosphere of the Royal Rumble

Becky Lynch in WWE

The Royal Rumble is one of pro wrestling's biggest pay-per-views. WWE fans from all over the globe usually attend the event each year in order to witness the spectacle. Though most of these fans were strangers to each other, their shared love and passion for the business united them as one. This commonalty created a large wrestling family at each show and launched the atmosphere through the roof.

One of the most important parts of the fans' Royal Rumble experience is the opportunity to enjoy the show in person. These spectators boost the adrenaline rush for the Superstars that entertain fans on a weekly basis. Whether its cheers or jeers, wrestlers feed off the atmosphere that the crowd creates. This energy makes it easier for the stars to deliver great performances.

The live crowd and the viewers around the world can usually enjoy this incredible atmosphere. In 2021, the show will be missing this electricity, but the WWE Universe can still enjoy what the company presents on Sunday night. Of course, it's important to be grateful that the event is still happening in the first place.