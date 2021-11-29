Over the years, WWE has moved away from certain things. Times have changed and due to commercial requirements and a commitment to investors, WWE's content has, too. This has meant scaling back on certain things that have made the promotion so popular in the past.

WWE pushed the needle as far as they could when it came to content. Certain things went overboard, and other things may even work today. In this piece, we're going to list 5 things we may never see in WWE again.

#5 Kayfabe in WWE

There was a time in WWE where superstars weren't allowed to break kayfabe.

Superstars were forced to stay in character when performing. This has changed slightly over the years. Kayfabe is still an important aspect of the company, but not to the extent it once was.

One of the most famous incidents of superstars breaking kayfabe was the Curtain Call. Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Kevin Nash and Scott Hall broke kayfabe by having a group hug after their match at a WWE house show in 1995. The friends embraced as Nash and Hall were leaving for WCW at the time.

Shawn Michaels covered how the incident was received in his A&E documentary. He stated that Triple H took most of the heat as he played such a leading role in the locker room.

In the modern age, WWE has given fans access to what occurs backstage. The WWE 24 and Chronicles documentaries are two examples of the company itself showing viewers when superstars are out of character.

There have been many times where superstars have broken kayfabe live. WWE fans now will never believe in kayfabe again.

The progression of the modern WWE has made it so that all storylines and moments are taken with a pinch of salt, with very few truly ''believing'' in the story.

