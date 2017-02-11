This day in Pro Wrestling history - 11th February - Kevin Owens makes his mark

11 Feb 2017

Jeri-Ko to battle at Wrestlemania?

Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho might be kayfabe best friends now, holding the two most prestigious singles titles on Raw, but they weren’t doing too bad for themselves in the recent past either.

On this day two years back, Kevin Owens would win the NXT title – ironically beating yet another best friend of his in Sami Zayn. As for Jericho, he would beat the best thing to happen in the WWE that year – AJ Styles, on an episode of SmackDown.

Also on this day, Sasha Banks put an end to Charlotte’s record-breaking run as Women’s Champion – not on Raw, but NXT.

#1 Kevin Owens wins the NXT title: 11th Feb 2015

NXT produced one of its most compelling storylines during the feud between former friends Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. Zayn had just won the NXT title from Adrian Neville when Owens came to the ring – apparently to congratulate Zayn, only to end up viciously attacking him.

This led to an NXT Championship match between the two at NXT Takeover: Rival on its’ 11th February 2015 edition. The match would be an emotional roller coaster, with the medical team declaring that Zayn was unable to compete after taking a Pop-up powerbomb from Owens.

The Prizefighter would show his ruthless side, delivering four more Pop-up powerbombs on a fallen Zayn.

Owens would be declared the winner by Technical Knockout. The match and the title win would accelerate Owens’ ascent to the main roster, with the NXT Champion starting a program with John Cena soon after.