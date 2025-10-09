This former WWE Champion MUST cost John Cena his match against AJ Styles at Crown Jewel, and here's why!

John Cena will be in action this Saturday at Crown Jewel against one of his longtime rivals, AJ Styles. The Cenation Leader took an unusual route to get this match, rallying fans on X (fka Twitter) by asking their thoughts about him facing The Phenomenal One. After a unanimously positive response from the WWE Universe, Triple H made the bout official for the forthcoming premium live event.

Following the event in Perth this weekend, John Cena will have four more appearances left in his Farewell Tour. To ensure they live up to the hype, the Triple H-led creative team needs to book a shocking angle for Cena's match against Styles. There is another archrival from The Franchise Player's past who deserves to have a final match against Cena before he hangs up his wrestling boots.

The name in question is former WWE Champion, The Miz, who must cost The Unseen 17 a potential victory against The Phenomenal One this weekend. This would set the stage for a final showdown between The Last Real Champion and The A-Lister, which could take place during one of Cena's two appearances on RAW.

The fierce rivalry between John Cena and The Miz resulted in various high-profile matches between the two throughout the 2010s. The Awesome One played a perfect villain to Super Cena. The contrast between their characters made their feud captivating for fans to witness.

However, despite being an integral part of Cena's career, fans don't expect The Miz to have a final match against The Franchise Player before the latter's retirement. Given The A-Lister's current positioning on the roster, he arguably doesn't have enough credibility to be one of Cena's final few opponents.

While that is a valid point, the nostalgia of their rivalry alone deserves a final callback. Fans may not expect it, but that doesn't mean they don't want it. Cena posted The Miz's picture on Instagram on The Awesome One's birthday on October 8, and the comment section was quickly filled with fans asking for one last match between the archrivals.

Therefore, the Triple H-led creative team must make it happen by having The Miz interfere during The Cenation Leader's bout against AJ Styles this Saturday. However, nothing has been confirmed as of now.

The Miz shares his thoughts about facing John Cena one last time

In an interview with Fox News Digital, The Miz talked about potentially being a part of John Cena's Farewell Tour. The 45-year-old stated that it would be incredible to face The Cenation Leader one last time before the latter's retirement.

Here's what the former WWE Champion said:

"That would be incredible. I think everyone wants to put their name in the hat to have one final match with John Cena. And I do believe that this is his farewell tour," he said. (H/T: Fox News Digital)

It will be interesting to see if the Triple H-led creative team books a final bout between The Awesome One and The Franchise Player in the coming weeks.

