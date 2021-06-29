SmackDown's King Corbin undergoes official name change following major loss

Last week's episode of SmackDown saw Shinsuke Nakamura's crowning moment as the new king of the blue brand. Two weeks ago, the King of Strong Style won the right to wear the crown after defeating its previous owner, King Corbin, in a match rightfully titled the Battle for the Crown.

Following his huge loss, Corbin was seen almost in tears. Having first been crowned after his win at the 2019 King of the Ring tournament, losing the crown was too much for him to handle.

Unfortunately for Corbin, the news just got worse as WWE officially confirmed his demotion from "King" back to "Baron."

The official WWE website now has the SmackDown star's name listed as Baron Corbin. The former United States Champion's run as "King Corbin" lasted approximately two years from 2019 to 2021.

Baron Corbin blames Nakamura's accomplice Rick Boogs for the result of their match as well.

It's safe to assume that he will be trying to ascend the throne once again as soon as possible on SmackDown.

Edge returned to WWE on last week's episode of SmackDown

Shinsuke Nakamura's coronation on the recent episode of SmackDown wasn't the only highlight of the night. The final segment of the show was scheduled for WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns to address his future.

However, before Reigns could even open his mouth, he was interrupted by the return of none other than WWE Hall of Famer Edge.

Edge hasn't been seen on SmackDown or WWE programming since his loss in the triple threat main event at WrestleMania 37. He has now returned to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at Money in the Bank.

The Rated-R Superstar is also expected to confront Roman Reigns on the upcoming episode of SmackDown.

Things just got more interesting in the lead-up to the Money in the Bank pay-per-view. Who do you think will come out on top? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.

Edited by Kartik Arry