"This is all Triple H's fault" - 5 times Twitter blasted Triple H for booking WWE Superstars badly

It's been four months since Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, and Nick Khan took over WWE. Under this new regime, we've seen some unexpected changes in the promotion. However, you can't please everyone, and The Game still has his detractors.

It's a tale as old as time. WWE puts out a storyline, fans hate it, and some people get blamed for booking their favorite superstar poorly. For decades, that responsibility has fallen on Vince McMahon. Now, Triple H is the one on the ever-scalding hot seat. How's the new direction in booking worked out up to this point?

Many fans are less than pleased with certain decisions and, thanks to Twitter, can vent their frustrations directly to The Cerebral Assassin himself. Today, we'll look at some moments that caused Triple H to get blasted by Twitter.

#5 Von Wagner's strange heel run

Von Wagner came seemingly out of nowhere last year when NXT 2.0 started, immediately getting inserted into a match for the vacant NXT Championship. Since betraying Kyle O'Reilly, his heel run hasn't been memorable. The second-generation wrestler has had one major feud on the brand with Solo Sikoa but hasn't stood out.

His run has been credited to Vince McMahon more than anyone else. Still, after the Chairman retired in July, the new regime continued to push forward with the second-generation superstar. Even Triple H seems to see something in him, but the fans don't.

Jay Carson @FreeWrestleMind Out of all the great opponents Bron Breakker has had to defend his #WWENXT Championship against HBK better not let Von Wagner be the one to dethrone him 🥱 Out of all the great opponents Bron Breakker has had to defend his #WWENXT Championship against HBK better not let Von Wagner be the one to dethrone him 🥱💯 https://t.co/GP5hzv775Q

In a little over a year, NXT has failed to get fans invested in Von Wagner. When Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, and Nick Khan took over, fans weren't expecting major changes, but they were hoping for better on Tuesday night.

Considering the brand is Triple H's pet project and how he's booked it before, many hoped to see it return to its glory days. The show lost its 2.0 branding, but it still feels like the version of the brand that Vince handles.

Despite fans' opinions of him, Von recently ended up in another NXT Championship match and nearly captured his first title.

#4 Hit Row a big miss for Triple H?

One of the more controversial returns under the Triple H regime has been Hit Row. B-Fab, Ashante "Thee" Adonis, and Top Dolla showed up on SmackDown in August to bring more firepower to the tag division. The only issue is that the group was missing the centerpiece it was designed around. Its former leader, Isaiah "Swerve" Scott, is now in AEW under the name Swerve Strickland.

Fans have been somewhat divided on bringing this stable back to the Blue Brand. On one hand, without Swerve, the trio has nobody to carry them through the run. Swerve is a known name, someone who excels both in the ring and on the mic. Unfortunately, nobody in the group comes close to his talent.

That being said, Adonis is a rather talented individual. Top Dollah has proven he's a big man with some great feats of strength in tag matches. B-Fab is a solid manager for the team. Overall, are they a top act without Swerve? No, not really. But they've got something to bring to a fragile division.

Still, every time the trio appears on Twitter, you'll see the IWC tear Triple H and WWE apart for the way the group is booked. Unlike the other examples on this list, though, fans are both mad that they're booked poorly and that they're being booked at all.

Sgtviper-X ⌬ @Sgtviper_Gaming They did Top Dolla dirty They did Top Dolla dirty https://t.co/5Blt9a6i4n

Yawn @TheSpursExpreso #SmackDown It’s 2022, why are the Viking Raiders still a thing? Hit Row deserves better booking than getting their ass whooped by every debuting team It’s 2022, why are the Viking Raiders still a thing? Hit Row deserves better booking than getting their ass whooped by every debuting team 😭 #SmackDown

So which one is it? Are they being poorly booked, or is Hit Row a complete miss? It appears that this may be a lose-lose situation.

#3 Did Triple H and WWE fail Liv Morgan?

Remember when fans were dying to see Liv Morgan at the top of the women's division? For years, it seemed that the WWE Universe was wholly behind Liv, and rightfully so. Talented in the ring and a wrestler that gets a lot of emotion out of the audience, it's hard not to pull for the underdog.

Well, she got her chance this year. Liv captured the Money in the Bank contract and cashed in on the same night, winning the SmackDown Women's Championship from Ronda Rousey. It was a loud pop from fans when Liv ran down to the ring, and we were on the edge of our seats when it looked as if she'd failed her big moment. But she prevailed, which led to a rematch at SummerSlam.

That, of course, is when things went south. Liv tapped out to the armbar while she had Ronda's shoulders on the mat for the pin. Thanks to that, fans saw Liv as a weak champion who stole a victory from Ronda. Fans actively got behind Ronda and cheered her on as she wreaked havoc on the SmackDown locker room and even Adam Pearce.

Liv's defense against Shayna Baszler was rough, as the Queen of Spades utterly dominated her for most of the match. Liv caught her with ObLIVion at the right time, squeezing out another lucky win against an opponent she should've lost to. Fans weren't pleased.

3u3 @ice3u3 Booking on this isn’t good Liv Morgan’s should of been squashed by Shayna Baszler #WWECASTLE Booking on this isn’t good Liv Morgan’s should of been squashed by Shayna Baszler #WWECASTLE

DER RING GENERALLLLLLLLLLLL GUNTAAAAAAAA @arnmald



The crowd reactions are getting smaller, her booking has been bad



She needs a reset of some kind Liv Morgan’s title run ends at Extreme RulesThe crowd reactions are getting smaller, her booking has been badShe needs a reset of some kind #SmackDown Liv Morgan’s title run ends at Extreme Rules The crowd reactions are getting smaller, her booking has been bad She needs a reset of some kind #SmackDown

Andreas Hale @AndreasHale Liv Morgan's SmackDown women's title run has been lacking. Not her fault at all. Just bad booking. They can reset Liv today and I absolutely wouldn't mind Shayna going over. Liv Morgan's SmackDown women's title run has been lacking. Not her fault at all. Just bad booking. They can reset Liv today and I absolutely wouldn't mind Shayna going over.

Taylor St. Romain リザードキング @TaylorTLK1 JDfromNY @JDfromNY206



They tried, and it didn’t work. She was never made to be a long term champion. As for the match, that was not good. Sloppy, and honestly uninteresting. The SmackDown Women’s Division honestly needs a lot of help The Liv Morgan experiment is over.They tried, and it didn’t work. She was never made to be a long term champion. As for the match, that was not good. Sloppy, and honestly uninteresting. The SmackDown Women’s Division honestly needs a lot of help #ExtremeRules The Liv Morgan experiment is over. They tried, and it didn’t work. She was never made to be a long term champion. As for the match, that was not good. Sloppy, and honestly uninteresting. The SmackDown Women’s Division honestly needs a lot of help #ExtremeRules Stop the cap. Liv Morgan is definitely made to be long term champion. The reason people turned on her is because of Triple H's bad booking, he ruined Liv Morgan. She was supposed to be booked strong, but instead she is booked like a weak champion. This is all Triple H's fault. twitter.com/JDfromNY206/st… Stop the cap. Liv Morgan is definitely made to be long term champion. The reason people turned on her is because of Triple H's bad booking, he ruined Liv Morgan. She was supposed to be booked strong, but instead she is booked like a weak champion. This is all Triple H's fault. twitter.com/JDfromNY206/st…

After losing her championship to Ronda Rousey at Extreme Rules, Liv Morgan has undergone a change, becoming more psychotic and reckless. It's an effort to make Liv look more aggressive on a brand with Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler on it, but it might not go too well, either.

#2 Logan Paul facing Roman Reigns in his third match

When it comes to booking decisions that have sent Twitter into a spiral, few have come close to giving Logan Paul a shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. After two matches, Logan butted heads with Roman Reigns.

Claiming that he is the table, Logan got a lot of hate online. To be fair, the jokes are somewhat justified following that terrible line.

It wasn't just Logan taking shots, though, as fans were also frustrated with Triple H. After teaming with The Miz and WrestleMania and defeating The A-Lister at SummerSlam, there was no reason to put him in a match with the top superstar in the entire industry.

Paul didn't earn the match, and many blew it off as a money-making stunt that failed to deliver a proper opponent for Roman Reigns.

Leo Gros @LeoGros6896



Is this just a bad joke? If that’s true well it’s a bad move by Triple H in my opinion. #WrestlingCommunity So tomorrow WWE is holding a press conference for Roman Reigns vs Logan Paul for the WWE Undisputed Universal Champion at Crown Jewel on November 5th.Is this just a bad joke? If that’s true well it’s a bad move by Triple H in my opinion. #WWE So tomorrow WWE is holding a press conference for Roman Reigns vs Logan Paul for the WWE Undisputed Universal Champion at Crown Jewel on November 5th.Is this just a bad joke? If that’s true well it’s a bad move by Triple H in my opinion. #WWE #WrestlingCommunity

F Sϙυαɾҽ🦅 @HamidRaza52 #Smackdown Huge L by Triple H if Roman Vs Logan Paul will happen at crown jewel . Huge L by Triple H if Roman Vs Logan Paul will happen at crown jewel . 😤 #Smackdown

We're a few weeks past Crown Jewel now, and though the match was far better than expected, the disdain for Paul is still there.

Unfortunately, for the social media megastar, he suffered a few injuries that could keep him out of the ring for some time, and whatever good will he earned in his match may be gone by the time he's back.

#1 Damage CTRL might be damaged goods

Daphne  @The_Starstruck

after her injury, same for Io Shirai

(IYO SKY) & Dakota Kai also made

her return after she was released.

Like- it's UNREAL Still can't process Bayley returnedafter her injury, same for Io Shirai(IYO SKY) & Dakota Kai also madeher return after she was released.Like- it's UNREAL #SummerSlam Still can't process Bayley returnedafter her injury, same for Io Shirai(IYO SKY) & Dakota Kai also madeher return after she was released.Like- it's UNREAL #SummerSlam https://t.co/xrV1RW0SPs

When Bayley returned at SummerSlam this year, fans were ecstatic. After a phenomenal contest between Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch, it looked like Bayley was next in line. She revealed that she'd brought company in IYO SKY and Dakota Kai.

It was one of the most exciting moments of the show. The trio could be a massive boost to the arm of the women's division and a sign that the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles aren't going anywhere. Naming themselves Damage CTRL, things seemed to be looking up for the trio and the division. Unfortunately, the booking surrounding the three has been sub-par.

✧･ﾟslater @poisonouspixies triple h spending the past month making damage ctrl the biggest thing in the company only and making a whole tournament just for a team that not a single souls cares about to win triple h spending the past month making damage ctrl the biggest thing in the company only and making a whole tournament just for a team that not a single souls cares about to win https://t.co/CtgfMdPL8M

Jobernation appreciation society @fretestarik1 @WWEAARYAN Damage ctrl could have been great but hunter completly botched it. I dont get what he was thinking with thst booking @WWEAARYAN Damage ctrl could have been great but hunter completly botched it. I dont get what he was thinking with thst booking

Adamsley Tisdale⚡️ @adamwwf People try to rationalize Damage CTRL’s booking but it’s just bad. There’s no actual reason to be scared of this group bc they’ve all been beaten numerous times People try to rationalize Damage CTRL’s booking but it’s just bad. There’s no actual reason to be scared of this group bc they’ve all been beaten numerous times https://t.co/cPyWPJQ1nA

While SKY and Kai are now two-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, the group has been beaten too many times since returning.

The trio should've dominated the RAW roster, but Bayley can't beat Bianca Belair when it counts, and the group is weaker.

✧･ﾟslater @poisonouspixies dakota being the only member in damage ctrl to be pinned not once but twice because no matter how much shine he puts on her, triple h will always have an odd hatred of dakota kai dakota being the only member in damage ctrl to be pinned not once but twice because no matter how much shine he puts on her, triple h will always have an odd hatred of dakota kai

A common complaint about Triple H during his time with NXT Black and Gold was that he failed to capitalize on Dakota Kai's popularity a handful of times. Per the tweet above, it seems like that feeling hasn't faded from fans of Kai.

Want to check out what Triple H has done right with WWE since Vince's departure? Check out our list of examples of WWE being more conscious of the world around it with Triple H.

