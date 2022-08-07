This week in WWE history (August 1-7) - Current AEW star cuts controversial promo, legend gets badly injured, surprising title change

Every week, WWE history continues to unfold. RAW, SmackDown, NXT, and its UK version, alongside other programming provided by World Wrestling Entertainment, features matches, moments, and memories that will live with fans forever.

Capitol Wrestling Corporation was formed around seventy years ago. Since then, it has evolved into today's World Wrestling Entertainment. The juggernaut professional wrestling company has featured some of the biggest and most beloved superstars of all time.

With the long, storied history of the promotion, it shouldn't come as a surprise to learn that there are many notable moments fans can reminisce over each week. Sit back and look at several legendary and memorable events that took place this week in history.

Below are five key events that happened this week in WWE history:

#5. Stone Cold Steve Austin suffers a major injury at WWE SummerSlam August 3, 1997

Stone Cold Steve Austin, and Owen Hart

On August 3, 1997, WWE held SummerSlam, which showcased big stars like Bret Hart, Shawn Michaels, The Undertaker, Mankind, and many more. Despite the event featuring a cage match and other stipulations, SummerSlam is best remembered for an unfortunate reason.

Stone Cold Steve Austin took on Owen Hart in a match where if Austin lost, he would have to kiss Owen's butt. Austin was booked to win the bout, but tragedy struck during the match. Owen Hart hit a sit-out Tombstone Piledriver on The Texas Rattlesnake, and Austin's neck crunched against the canvas.

Steve Austin was temporarily paralyzed from the maneuver but recovered enough to roll Owen up for a weak-looking pin. Austin's neck injury kept him out of action for weeks and ultimately affected him for the remainder of his career.

#4. RAW Underground debuts on WWE RAW August 3, 2020

Shane McMahon and Dabba-Kato

2020 was a scary year for people all over the world. The COVID-19 pandemic struck and devastated the globe. The United States was very much impacted as the country began to shut down all but the most necessary businesses. Crowds were dissuaded from gathering to avoid the disease being spread.

With no fans allowed to attend shows, WWE began developing various concepts to keep their presentation compelling. One such idea was RAW Underground, which premiered on August 3, 2020.

RAW Underground was a bare-bones presentation. Shane McMahon hosted a series of fights in a ring with no ropes in what appeared to be an abandoned warehouse. While the concept didn't last long, it did shake up Monday Night RAW's presentation for some time.

#3. The IIconics lose the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship on August 5, 2019 RAW

The August 5, 2019 edition of Monday Night RAW featured a four-team WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match. The defending champions were Billie Kay and Peyton Royce, collectively known as The IIconics.

The other three teams in the match were impressive in their own right. One team was the duo of Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose, known as Fire & Desire. Another team playfully known as Bliss Cross Applesauce comprised Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross (now Nikki A.S.H.). Lastly, the match included the Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane).

In a shocking twist, The IIconics were the first team eliminated from the match, which guaranteed new champions. Fire & Desire were the next to be eliminated, leaving just Bliss, Cross, Asuka, and Sane in the match. After a hard-fought bout, Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss defeated the Kabuki Warriors to become the new champions.

#2. William Regal becomes new general manager on WWE RAW August 6, 2007

Vince McMahon and William Regal

On August 6, 2007, Monday Night RAW took place. The event featured the return of Mr. McMahon following an angle where he was "killed." In an effort to shake things up, Vince announced a match would determine the new authority figure of the red brand.

A battle royal took place with the majority of the roster to crown the next RAW General Manager. During the bout, William Regal suffered an "injury" that allowed him to avoid competing for the majority of the match.

When The Sandman eliminated Carlito and Shelton Benjamin, Regal snuck in and tossed out the ECW icon. The elimination meant a victory for the British superstar.

William Regal remained with the company for another fifteen years. He signed with AEW earlier this year after being fired by WWE. He was a victim of the company's budget cuts, which have occurred several times over the past two years.

#1. Tazz cuts a controversial promo on WWE RAW August 7, 2000

OVP - Retro Wrestling Podcast @ovppodcast Recap of the Tazz/Jerry Lawler feud, which essentially was the impetus for King's gradual face turn.



That punch though! Recap of the Tazz/Jerry Lawler feud, which essentially was the impetus for King's gradual face turn.That punch though! https://t.co/b3BtSIFQkR

The August 7 edition of Monday Night RAW emanated from Madison Square Garden, and most of the biggest stars of the Attitude Era were featured on the show. The Rock took on Chris Benoit in a singles bout while Triple H, Chris Jericho, and Kurt Angle had a triple threat match.

Despite having major stars on the card, the most memorable moment of the show came when Tazz cut a disrespectful promo on Jerry Lawler and Jim Ross.

The Human Suplex Machine didn't appreciate comments made by JR before the show, and he proceeded to read him the riot act for it.

Perhaps the most notable and disrespectful line was when Tazz referred to Jim Ross' Bell's Palsy-related facial paralysis.

"You wanna fight, JR? You wanna slap me across my face, huh? I'd love to slap you across your face, but it looks like God already beat me to it!" Tazz said. (0:28-0:38)

The current All Elite commentator tried to bully Ross into swinging at him, but shockingly, the latter's commentary partner Jerry Lawler decked Tazz instead. The moment was replayed both on that edition of RAW and for weeks after the show.

To wrap it up, the Women's Tag Team Championship shockingly changed hands, Stone Cold Steve Austin suffered a brutal injury, and more took place this week in history. As each week passes by, the history of professional wrestling continues to grow and intrigue fans worldwide.

