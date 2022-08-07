5 teams that could represent SmackDown in the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament

In a piece of major news, the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship will no longer remain vacant and inactive. WWE Official Adam Pearce revealed the information during the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

A tournament for the vacant titles will begin on the next episode of Monday Night RAW. Pearce mentioned that RAW and SmackDown officials are working on putting teams together for the tournament.

For those unaware, the titles have been vacant for several months due to Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out of the company during Monday Night RAW in May. Without the champions available to defend the titles, there were seemingly no plans to find new titleholders.

With the tournament officially announced, who will be participating? What pairings could WWE Friday Night SmackDown provide?

Below are five teams that could represent SmackDown in the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament.

#5. Lacey Evans and Natalya could make for a disruptive tandem

Lacey Evans

While opposites attract, sometimes it works even better for tag team partners to have similarities. If that's the case, Natalya and Lacey Evans may make for one of the best makeshift pairings in WWE.

Both superstars are blonde and powerful, but their similarities lay more in their personalities than in anything else. Natalya is highly arrogant. As a veteran of the industry, she believes everybody should show her respect even when she doesn't treat people as she'd like to be treated.

While Lacey isn't an in-ring veteran like Nattie, she still demands respect. She has thrown verbal tirades against fans and other superstars over the past month. The duo combined would make for a detestable and annoying pair.

#4. Sonya Deville and Shotzi both need a push

Shotzi and Aliyah

While many teams make sense due to their history and personalities, some groups may be paired up just because they have nothing else going on.

Neither Shotzi nor Sonya Deville has major storylines currently ongoing. The latter does have a bit of a storyline with Adam Pearce, but it remains unclear if that will have a payoff.

Shotzi is one of the most overlooked stars on the entire roster, and Sonya has managed to become quite detested by the crowd. Shotzi can get a bit of a rub from Deville, and ultimately both could benefit.

Beyond their popularity, both are talented wrestlers. Shotz, in particular, is fascinating to watch. While none of them is among the top stars of the division, they have skills. The two may end up working well together.

#3. Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah have teamed up at live events

Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah are two up-and-coming stars on the WWE Friday Night SmackDown roster. Both are primarily singles competitors. However, the former had tag team success in NXT alongside Dakota Kai.

While neither Raquel nor Aliyah have cemented themselves as tag team superstars on the main roster, they have teamed up at live events. As either a duo or in six-person tag team matches with Liv Morgan, they've found some success at the non-televised shows.

Aliyah is a likable underdog and Raquel Rodriguez is an intimidating powerhouse. The pair might manage to make it work. Even if they don't click, the tournament needs babyface teams. If nothing else, Aliyah could take a loss so Raquel wouldn't have to.

#2. Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey could reunite in WWE

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler have a lot of history together, but not so much in WWE. The two have been long-time friends and training partners who were part of the famed Four Horsewomen of MMA.

The two have barely interacted in World Wrestling Entertainment, but a tournament like this could change that. Both are ruthless strikers, and the pair would be a perfect match with Rousey seemingly a heel now.

While this team offers legitimate credibility and has a history together, they may not be in the tournament. Ronda is currently suspended without any indication of when she'll return. Meanwhile, Shayna Baszler is challenging for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship.

Still, the team could be fantastic in the tournament if allowed in.

#1. Sasha Banks and Naomi could return to the main roster

Sasha Banks and Naomi

The tandem between Sasha Banks and Naomi has been constantly on the tip of fans' tongues since they walked out of the company earlier this year. Many have wondered if they'll ever return to World Wrestling Entertainment.

While there was a lot of doubt while Vince McMahon was in charge, there's seemingly much more hope now, with Triple H and Stephanie McMahon leading the way.

If the two highly talented superstars indeed return to the fold, the Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament may be the perfect way to bring them back.

Banks and Naomi were the champions before walking out, so they'd have a claim to the titles. They are already an established team, and both have credibility as solo stars. The only real question up for debate is whether they should be in the tournament itself or challenge the winner. Regardless, don't be shocked if the two return to the company and partake in the contest.

There's a wealth of underutilized superstars on the roster, potentially returning stars and NXT talents who could help make this tag team tournament a success.

Speaking of returning stars, click here for five possible opponents for Karrion Kross on SmackDown following his big return.

A former WWE writer just compared Roman Reigns' streak to The Undertaker's here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far