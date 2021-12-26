This week in WWE history (Dec 20-26) - Seth Rollins wins WWE accolade, Brodie Lee passes away 

This week's WWE news has been dominated by the fact that Roman Reigns turned on Paul Heyman and now his future is unknown. There are several routes the company could take with Reigns and Heyman since Brock Lesnar is set to challenge for the Universal Championship at WWE Day 1.

Whilst this is the news that is making the headlines at present, there have been several very different headlines in the wrestling world from this week in history.

The following list looks at just five news stories that were being discussed by the WWE Universe this week in history.

#5. Seth Rollins wins Superstar of the year at the Slammy Awards - WWE RAW, December 21st, 2015

Seth Rollins has had a fantastic 2021 since the year allowed him to revolutionize his character and create something that is similar to DC's Joker persona.

Just six short years ago, Rollins was considered to be one of the best wrestlers in the world. The former champion was holding the world championship throughout 2015 until his knee gave way and forced him to be sidelined for more than six months.

The former Shield member vacated the title in November before he underwent surgery to fix his knee. He made his return to RAW for one night only to collect his Slammy award. Unsurprisingly considering the fact that he cashed in the Money in the Bank contract as part of WrestleMania's main event, Rollins won Superstar of the year.

The former WWE Champion arrived on crutches and delivered an iconic speech before leaving the company and making his return at Extreme Rules in 2016. Other winners included Nikki Bella for Diva of the Year, Undertaker vs Brock Lesnar for Rivalry of the Year as well as The Usos for Tag Team of the Year.

Neville picked up the Slammy award for Breakout Star of the Year, whilst Brock Lesnar vs The Undertaker at Hell in a Cell was voted as the Match of the Year.

