This week in WWE history - (Feb 14-20) The Rock makes his WWE return, The End of ECW 

This week's WWE news has been dominated by the company's recent trip to the Middle East.

Following last night's Elimination Chamber event, there is now a new WWE Champion named Brock Lesnar, and former champion Bobby Lashley will be out for four months after it was revealed that he will require shoulder surgery.

Elsewhere on the card, the RAW Women's Championship for WrestleMania was made official when Bianca Belair emerged victorious from inside the Women's Elimination Chamber.

This is only WWE's second trip to Saudi Arabia in February, which means that history from this week looks a little different.

#5. The Rock returns to WWE - Monday Night RAW February 14th, 2011

The Rock has become one of the most talked-about former wrestlers in recent months after it was leaked that the company was hoping to set up a match between him and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38.

More than a decade ago, WWE was able to keep The Rock's return to screens a closely guarded secret when he was announced as the host for WrestleMania 27. This later led to a match against John Cena at WrestleMania 28 and a rematch a year later at WrestleMania 29.

The former World Champion's WWE return came as the ultimate surprise. The company has to work much harder in the present day to keep such secrets, given the fact that there are now sources everywhere.

Also, on this day in 1999, WWE presented In Your House 27: St. Valentine's Day Massacre. This was the show that is best remembered for the debut of Paul Wright, who was known as The Giant in WCW.

The Big Show became an icon in WWE, but after around two decades with the company, the former champion shocked the world when it was announced that he had departed WWE in favor of AEW back in 2021.

It was announced on February 24th, 2021 that Wight was now All Elite, after allowing his previous contract to expire.

