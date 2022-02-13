This week in WWE history (Feb 8-13) - Stephanie McMahon pregnant, Daniel Bryan retires

This week's WWE news has been dominated by the build-up to Elimination Chamber. Next weekend the company will take Satan's Structure to The Middle East for the first time and will present a men's and women's match.

The show will also see the return of Goldberg who challenges Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship, whilst WWE Hall of Famer Lita takes on Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's Championship.

February has become the month for one of WWE's bi-annual trips to the Middle East, as well as the usual setting for the final pay-per-view ahead of WrestleMania.

The following list looks at just five of the biggest news stories from this week in WWE history.

#5. Former WWE Champion Daniel Bryan announces his retirement from wrestling - February 8th, 2016

Bryan Danielson @bryandanielson Due to medical reasons, effective immediately, I am announcing my retirement. Tonight on Raw, I'll have a chance to elaborate. #gratitude Due to medical reasons, effective immediately, I am announcing my retirement. Tonight on Raw, I'll have a chance to elaborate. #gratitude

Daniel Bryan was pushed as one of the biggest stars in WWE throughout 2014 and was able to lift the WWE World Championship at WrestleMania 30. Bryan was then struck down with a neck injury in 2015 causing him to announce his retirement from in-ring action in February 2016.

Bryan was then handed the role of SmackDown's General Manager where he would work alongside Shane McMahon for several months. Bryan struggled with the reality of a life without wrestling and, incredibly, after resting for two years he was able to make his return in 2018.

Bryan went for regular checks on his neck despite originally not being cleared by WWE's doctors. Ultimately, the former World Champion was able to obtain medical clearance ahead of WrestleMania 34.

Bryan was able to wrestle several dream matches for the company and even main event WrestleMania 37 back in April 2021 when he wrestled Roman Reigns and Edge in a triple threat match for the Universal Championship. This was in a losing effort after Reigns was able to pin both men to walk out victorious.

Bryan has since left WWE after allowing his contract to expire last year and has now reverted to his Indy name of Bryan Danielson in AEW.

