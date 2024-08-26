This week in WWE history: Former world champion's best and worst night, Ronda Rousey squashes major name, and more (August 19-August 25)

Another week has passed, and WWE continues to do huge business. It seems like almost every week, Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown draw over 10,000 rabid fans to every arena they go to.

There is a lot of hype for several upcoming events. Bash in Berlin is set to take place next Saturday, and NXT No Mercy will happen afterward. From there, SmackDown is moving to the USA Network, and NXT will be heading to The CW with a handful of major arena shows. There is a lot to look forward to.

Still, as good as the modern product may be, some prefer to look back through the promotion's past. It makes sense, as there have been over 70 years of history that fans can read about or often watch.

Trending

Fans who want to relive the past are in luck, as Sportskeeda offers a weekly look back at some of the foundational moments that helped lead the company to the success it enjoys today. This article will look at some major matches, events, and moments that will live on forever.

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

Below are four major matches and moments that took place this week in WWE history:

#4. The Rock and Booker T clashed at SummerSlam on August 19, 2001

The first entry on this list is the 2001 edition of SummerSlam. The event took place on August 19 of that year and was held in front of over 15,000 fans in the Compaq Center at San Jose in San Jose, California.

SummerSlam took place in the middle of The Invasion. For those unaware, The Invasion was an ongoing angle that saw WWE take on WCW and later ECW, collectively known as The Alliance. While the angle is known as a flop to many, it was certainly memorable for young fans at the time.

The main event was a WWF vs. The Alliance match when The Rock battled Booker T for the WCW Championship. After around 15 minutes, The People's Champion was able to put down the five-time WCW Champion, thus winning the promotion's title for the first time ever.

#3. Drew McIntyre and Bobby Roode clashed at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III on August 19, 2017

Expand Tweet

The next entry on this week's list comes from the NXT brand. WWE held the NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III Premium Live Event on August 19, 2017, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Around 15,000 fans were in attendance for this NXT show and it featured five main card matches. Stars such as Johnny Gargano, Asuka, Aleister Black, Andrade, and The Authors of Pain were all in action.

The main event of this big WWE show saw two veterans collide as Bobby Roode put his NXT Championship on the line against Drew McIntyre, who had recently returned to the company. In just over 22 minutes, The Scottish Warrior was able to put down the Canadian star and win the coveted belt.

#2. Ronda Rousey dethroned Alexa Bliss at SummerSlam on August 19, 2018

Expand Tweet

Another SummerSlam event will be featured on this list. This time, WWE held the 31st edition of the epic yearly show on August 19, 2018, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Ronda Rousey is frequently in the news these days, and that was also the case many years ago. She was in a major match at WWE SummerSlam, as The Rowdy One challenged Alexa Bliss for the RAW Women's Championship.

In a move that wasn't entirely shocking, The Baddest Woman On The Planet defeated Alexa Bliss by submission and won the prized belt. What was more shocking, however, was how quickly she did it. Rousey made Bliss tap out in just about four minutes.

#1. Finn Balor had the best and worst night of his career at WWE SummerSlam on August 21, 2016

Expand Tweet

The final entry on this week's list is another edition of WWE SummerSlam held at the Barclays Center. Almost 16,000 fans attended the show in Brooklyn, New York, on August 21, 2016. The show is notable for being one of the best and worst nights of Finn Balor's career.

As for why it was one of the best, Balor was just called up in the 2016 WWE Draft. A matter of weeks later, he won a mini tournament and ultimately defeated Seth Rollins to become the first-ever Universal Champion. He won in under 20 minutes.

Unfortunately, the win was an emotional one. During the match, Finn took a Powerbomb into the barricade. This move injured Balor's shoulder. While he finished the bout and won, The Prince had to relinquish the title on RAW the very next night. He is yet to become a world champion again since then.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Former WWE Head Writer has an issue with Ricochet in AEW. Catch his rant HERE.