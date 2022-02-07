This week in WWE history (Jan 31-Feb 6) Bobby Lashley announces his WWE depature, Edge wins The Royal Rumble 

This week's WWE news has been dominated by The Royal Rumble and the return of Ronda Rousey.

The former UFC Champion and fellow UFC alum Brock Lesnar came out victorious on Saturday night and have already booked their places in high profile WrestleMania matches against Roman Reigns and Charlotte Flair.

The Road to WrestleMania has officially begun, and throughout WWE history there have been many interesting events this week.

The following list looks at some of the biggest moments in the world of wrestling throughout the first week of February.

#5. Edge wins his first WWE Royal Rumble - January 31st, 2010

After stealing the headlines at the last two Royal Rumbles, Edge wasn't part of the titular match at this year's event. Instead he teamed with his wife Beth Phoenix in a winning effort against The Miz and Maryse.

The Rated R Superstar made his return after nine years at the 2020 Royal Rumble and even managed to capture his second career Rumble match victory last year. He would go on to main event WrestleMania against Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns.

Edge's previous victory in the historic match came in 2010, when he entered at number 29 and managed to eliminate Chris Jericho and John Cena en route to the win.

That year, he advanced to WrestleMania and challenged Chris Jericho for the World Heavyweight Championship in a losing effort. Despite coming up short, Edge was still able to retire from WWE the following year as an 11-time World Champion.

In 2012, Edge was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame following a forced retirement. At the time, his career was believed to have ended due to a diagnosis of cervical spinal stenosis that was made public.

Aside from Edge's first victory, the 2010 Royal Rumble was filled with memorable moments. This was the year that saw Sheamus retain his WWE Championship against Randy Orton as well as Mickie James' defeat of Michelle McCool in just 20 seconds to win the Women's Championship.

It was also the Rumble that saw one of the quickest eliminations ever when MVP entered and was eliminated in a mere seven seconds, but this attempt at Santino Marella's record fell well short of the mark. Marella, of course, was clotheslined over the top by Kane the previous year in an unbelievable 1.9 seconds.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Jacob Terrell