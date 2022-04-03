This week in WWE history - (March 28- April 3) Rey Mysterio wasn't supposed to become World Champion, Seth Rollins creates the heist of the century

The build to WrestleMania 38 has dominated the headlines over the past seven days, followed by the WWE returns of Stone Cold Steve Austin and Cody Rhodes.

While these news stories are relatively fresh in 2022, this also happens to be one of the more impactful weeks in WWE history.

Historically, the last week of March leading into the first week of April has seen several WrestleMania events and some of the biggest moments in the company's lore. Here are some of the best and possibly the most memorable moments from the last week in WWE history.

#5. Shawn Michaels' WWE career comes to an end - WrestleMania XXVI - March 28th, 2010

Shawn Michaels was one of the most beloved wrestlers in the world, but after more than two decades in WWE, the former world champion decided to put his career on the line at WrestleMania 26 in 2010.

The year before, Michaels had failed to end The Undertaker's undefeated streak and refused to fail a second time around. The Heartbreak Kid was so sure he would defeat The Deadman that he put his career on the line and was then forced to retire when he was unable to walk out victorious.

In reality, Michaels wanted to spend time with his children and was worried about missing out on important parts of their lives. He has since taken a role in NXT and is now a Hall of Famer. Michaels returned for a one-off match at Crown Jewel in 2018 but has otherwise remained retired for the past 12 years.

#4. Hulk Hogan vs Andre The Giant - WrestleMania III - March 29th, 1987

(via 35 years ago, Andre the Giant was body slammed by Hulk Hogan in one of the most incredible matches in WrestleMania history(via @WWE 35 years ago, Andre the Giant was body slammed by Hulk Hogan in one of the most incredible matches in WrestleMania history 😲(via @WWE) https://t.co/JhQQxv4wQT

It was the bodyslam heard around the world and is still considered to be one of the biggest moments in wrestling history. At WrestleMania III in 1987, Hulk Hogan took on Andre The Giant and became the first man in WWE history to pick him up for a bodyslam.

it has been 35 years since that iconic moment in Pontiac, Michigan, yet the wrestling community still holds Hogan vs. Andre in reverence.

Also on March 29: More than a decade later, Steve Austin reached the pinnacle of his career at WrestleMania XIV when he defeated Shawn Michaels to capture the WWE Championship for the first time.

In 2015, The Heist of the Century occured when Seth Rollins denied Roman Reigns his first World Championship by cashing in his Money in the Bank contract at WrestleMania 31.

#3. Ric Flair is forced to retire - WrestleMania 24 - March 30th, 2008

Alejandro Gómez @SrAlexGomez 13 años del Ric Flair vs Shawn Michaels de WrestleMania 24. “I’m sorry. I love you.” 13 años del Ric Flair vs Shawn Michaels de WrestleMania 24. “I’m sorry. I love you.” https://t.co/OAsa6rdBsn

Two years before he was forced to walk away from the company himself, Shawn Michaels was the man saying "I'm sorry, I love you" before delivering the superkick that ended Ric Flair's in-ring career.

It was the perfect end to the feud between two of WWE's longest-tenured performers, but Flair heading over to TNA and later returning to support his daughter has since taken away from how iconic this moment truly was.

The Nature Boy was a popular star in the company at the time and many fans were left heartbroken by the fact that it was HBK who ended his career.

#2. WrestleMania begins - March 31st, 1985

Rasslin' History 101 @WrestlingIsKing Vince McMahon,Muhammad Ali,Liberace and Hulk Hogan at a WrestleMania 1 press conference Vince McMahon,Muhammad Ali,Liberace and Hulk Hogan at a WrestleMania 1 press conference https://t.co/zT8OitcRVV

It has been 38 years since the first-ever WrestleMania and it's unclear how different history would have been if WWE got that first event wrong. Luckily, they had a star-studded lineup which included Mr. T.

The actor was a big name at the time following the success of the A-Team and went on to partner with Hulk Hogan against Roddy Piper and Paul Orndorff in the main event.

Mohammed Ali and Cyndi Lauper were also on hand to push this as the biggest event of the year and begin a legacy that the company has continued to follow for almost four decades.

#1. Rey Mysterio becomes World Champion for the first time - WrestleMania 22 - April 2nd, 2006

Many WWE fans believe that the biggest change forced on WWE in the modern era was CM Punk winning the world title. However, it arguably came several years earlier when Rey Mysterio defeated Kurt Angle and Randy Orton at WrestleMania 22 in 2006.

At 175 pounds, Mysterio was by far the lightest world champion in the history of the promotion. His victory altered the landscape of the company and led to the likes of Punk and Daniel Bryan being pushed towards the main Championship.

On that night, Mysterio was fueled by the spirit of Eddie Guerrero as he took on two of the company's biggest stars in SmackDown's main event of the night. The show itself was headlined by Triple H and John Cena who battled it out for the WWE Championship.

Rey Mysterio wasn't the first choice to win the match, but with Kurt Angle set to leave and Randy Orton suspended following the show, the company had to change plans and allow Mysterio to win the title.

