Fans have been able to enjoy several highs and lows throughout the past week in WWE. While the ratings were a mixed bag, plenty of content was offered. In addition to regular programs including RAW, SmackDown, and NXT, the company also held their Crown Jewel 2022 Premium Live Event.

RAW featured the returns of Alexa Bliss and Asuka, a major tag title change, and a Halloween-centric gimmick match. NXT saw R-Truth in action and a four-champion main event. SmackDown featured an epic Intercontinental Championship main event. Meanwhile, Crown Jewel was a major event headlined by Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul.

All of that programming, along with other WWE Network additions, made for a busy week for fans of the promotion. Still, despite a wealth of new and exciting content, some fans prefer to relive full-shows, matches, and moments from the past.

Each week, we dive into a handful of the biggest events to take place in World Wrestling Entertainment's history. In this article, we'll look at the introduction of an infamous championship, a history-making match, a legend coming out of retirement, and more.

Below are five key events that happened this week in WWE history.

#5. Natalya and Lacey Evans made history at Crown Jewel on October 31st, 2019

Natalya and Lacey Evans

WWE Crown Jewel took place on October 31st, 2019. It was the second-ever Crown Jewel event and featured several big bouts including Brock Lesnar vs. Cain Velasquez, The Fiend vs. Seth Rollins, and Team Hogan vs. Team Flair.

While many of the matches on the card may not stand out, one particular bout made history. Lacey Evans and Natalya went one-on-one in a seven-minute bout which Natalya ultimately won by submission. While their match itself was fairly standard, it represented something bigger.

Natalya and Lacey Evans were the first female superstars to ever compete in Saudi Arabia due to the limited rights women have in the region. While many saw the match as more of a propaganda tool, the duo provided hope for women all over the world, but especially in that nation. History was made at Crown Jewel.

#4. The Hardcore Championship was introduced during RAW on November 2nd, 1998

90s WWE @90sWWE 24 years ago today, Mankind became the first ever WWF Hardcore Champion after being awarded the title by Vince McMahon 24 years ago today, Mankind became the first ever WWF Hardcore Champion after being awarded the title by Vince McMahon https://t.co/0vr14GcdWt

WWE RAW was held at the Compaq Center in Houston, Texas on November 2nd, 1998. The big show was building towards the 1998 Survivor Series event, which was set to crown a new WWF Champion.

While many exciting moments happened each week on the red brand, one of the most memorable aspects of the show was the introduction of the WWE Hardcore Championship. Vince McMahon presented the title to Mankind backstage. The concept of the title was simple, the belt would only be defended in Hardcore Matches. The belt later became infamous for the 24/7 rule, which was later adopted for the WWE 24/7 Championship.

The title, which was essentially just an old WWF belt that was destroyed and taped together, was given to the Hardcore Legend in exchange for Mankind not interfering in a bout. What fans later discovered was that McMahon was manipulating Mankind the entire time. Still, the title went on to be regularly used and defended in the company for the next three and a half years.

#3. Shawn Michaels came out of retirement at Crown Jewel on November 2nd, 2018

Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker

The first-ever WWE Crown Jewel event took place on November 2nd, 2018. This was just the second major show in Saudi Arabia, something that has become a bi-yearly tradition with the exception of the delays caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The first Crown Jewel event was stacked with twelve matches total, eleven on the main show and one bout on the Kickoff. The event was headlined by The Brothers of Destruction reuniting against D-Generation X. The bout was notable for Shawn Michaels coming out of retirement after over eight years.

What was once a dream match turned disastrous for WWE. Kane was no longer an active full-time superstar, The Undertaker was nearing retirement. Shawn had been retired for almost a decade, and Triple H was primarily focused on behind-the-scenes work at the time.

Kane's mask fell off at one point in the bout and he had to scurry to put it on and Triple H was injured when he tore his pectoral muscle. In the end, DX won the bout. While the nostalgia was fun for the audience, the match left many fans disappointed. Still, the legends involved in the match were able to work together one last time was a thrill for many.

#2. A shoot scuffle took place between Kurt Angle and Daniel Puder during SmackDown on November 4th, 2004

Daniel Puder and Kurt Angle

A real-life shoot broke out on the November 4th, 2004 edition of WWE SmackDown. Tough Enough, a reality competition to find a future superstar, was currently taking place each week. The company provided various tasks to test the meddle of would-be superstars, including a squats challenge. The winner of the challenge received the chance to get in the ring with the legendary Kurt Angle.

Chris Nawrocki won the squats challenge but was quickly bested by Kurt Angle in an authentic amateur wrestling match. A confident Angle asked if anybody else wanted to test themselves, and real-life MMA fighter and Tough Enough participant Daniel Puder accepted.

Puder quickly locked the Olympic Gold Medalist in a keylock, and Angle was trapped with nothing to do to get out of the hold. Thankfully, he was able to pin Puder and the referee counted him out before Kurt's arm was legitimately broken in front of a live audience.

Angle was allegedly supposed to just wrestle the winner of the competition who was blown up from the squats, but his ego got the best of him while his body was breaking down from his various injuries. Regardless of what was supposed to happen, the incident remains one of the most memorable in SmackDown's illustrious twenty-three year history.

#1. Brian Pillman pulls out a gun during WWE RAW on November 4th, 1996

OVP - Retro Wrestling Podcast @ovppodcast 11/4/96: "PILLMAN'S GOT A GUN!"



A controversial, gritty, and certainly memorable storyline on Raw involved Steve Austin BREAKING INTO BRIAN PILLMAN'S HOUSE while we edge closer to attitude.



Remember, TL Hopper and The Goon were here at this same time. 11/4/96: "PILLMAN'S GOT A GUN!"A controversial, gritty, and certainly memorable storyline on Raw involved Steve Austin BREAKING INTO BRIAN PILLMAN'S HOUSE while we edge closer to attitude.Remember, TL Hopper and The Goon were here at this same time. https://t.co/3itxKIXTaF

One of the most infamous moments in WWE history took place on November 4th, 1996. At the time, Steve Austin was still a stone cold heel and began a rivalry with the legendary Bret Hart. WWE's newest signing Brian Pillman was clearly supportive of The Hitman, which set Austin off.

Prior to this episode, Austin crushed Pillman's ankle with a steel chair. As a result, Brian was set to be interviewed at his home. The Texas Rattlesnake promised he'd finish the job. As a result, RAW's feed kept cutting back to Pillman's home where he was being interviewed. Austin, living up to his promise, invaded Brian's home and broke through his front door.

Pillman, already injured and wanting to protect his wife, pulled out a gun earlier in the night and threatened to use it if Austin really showed up. As Steve walked in, the camera focused on Brian with gun in hand aimed at the invading Austin. The feed then cut to black.

The cuts to Pillman's house happened repeatedly throughout the night, but between the intensity of the gun angle and Brian Pillman's language, USA Network was allegedly upset over the controversial angle.

