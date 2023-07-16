This week in WWE history: Released star invades live episode of RAW and gets kicked out (July 10-July 16)

WWE is gearing up for The Biggest Party Of The Summer. The 2023 edition of SummerSlam is just a few weeks away and fans are already growing more and more excited for a big-time stadium event.

Much of the SummerSlam card is yet to be officially revealed, but some major stories are taking place on television ahead of the event. World Wrestling Entertainment is more popular than it has been in a long time, with business at an all-time high.

As exciting as the coming weeks, months, and even years look for the titanic wrestling promotion, some people prefer the past. Be it what they grew up watching or simply to experience past events for the first-time ever, many fans love the sensation of nostalgia.

Thankfully, if you're one of those fans, you're in luck. Each week, Sportskeeda breaks down five key events that have helped shape World Wrestling Entertainment into the global juggernaut it has become. This specific article will dive into big debuts, returns, and a move that helped shape the future.

Below are five key events that happened this week in WWE history.

#5. Matt Hardy shockingly appeared on RAW on July 11th, 2005

The Lore Of The Ring Podcast @LoreOfTheRing_ Today in wrestling history, Matt Hardy showed up on WWE Monday Night Raw, despite having been recently released, and attacked Edge due to his affair with Matt’s girlfriend Lita.



July 11, 2005

WWE RAW took place on July 11th, 2005. The program aired live from the Continental Airlines Arena in East Rutherford, New Jersey. It came hot off of the heels of Shawn Michaels shockingly assaulting Hulk Hogan the week prior.

While that was the exciting hook for this show, an equally shocking moment took place on this card. When Edge & Lita came out for a match against Kane, Matt Hardy shockingly appeared, attempting to take them out. He let out vulgar language and even promoted Ring of Honor Wrestling.

This angle was shocking for the content alone, but the backstory made it more intense. Matt had been released by WWE after a meltdown caused by his real-life girlfriend Lita having an affair with his real-life friend Edge. The company secretly re-hired Hardy and the three agreed to work together to tell a compelling story. Needless to say, fans were hooked.

#4. The WWE Performance Center debuted on July 11th, 2013

WWE Performance Center

July 11th, 2013 was a major day for WWE and for fans of the company. The Performance Center was officially opened just over a decade ago as an attempt to re-imagine the way the entire promotion develops talent.

NXT was taken over by Triple H, with shows being held at Full Sail University while the Performance Center would train wrestlers, referees, and commentators. Today, essentially every performer on NXT and on the main roster have spent time in that building.

The investment paid off, especially once the Covid-19 pandemic hit. Prior to the Thunderdome, WWE was forced to hold all of their events at the Performance Center. This even includes WrestleMania 36. Needless to say, the facility will find its place in history of the company.

#3. Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and Sasha Banks debuted during RAW on July 13th, 2015

Charlotte Flair

WWE Monday Night RAW on July 13th, 2015 was a big show. The event was held in Atlanta, Georgia, with the major hook being the complete shift in how World Wrestling Entertainment presented their female superstars on the main roster.

The Bella Twins and Alicia Fox were in the ring gloating about their dominance over the division. Stephanie McMahon then interrupted. She not only put the trio in their place, but she introduced two new trios.

The first consisted of Paige, a star already on the main roster, alongside NXT's Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch. The second trio featured WWE RAW regulars Tamina and Naomi alongside NXT's Sasha Banks. With three new top tier stars introduced, the company's women's division would never be the same.

#2. Eric Bischoff made his shocking debut during RAW on July 15th, 2002

OVP - Retro Wrestling Podcast @ovppodcast 7/15/02: Eric Bischoff makes his WWE debut in one of the more surreal scenes in Raw history.



Unnecessary trivia: I happened to be there live for this.

Another episode of WWE Monday Night RAW aired on July 15th, 2002. Just like with the 2005 edition, this show also took place live from the Continental Airlines Arena in Easter Rutherford, New Jersey. While the previous show on this list to be held at that building featured a shocking return, this one saw a shocking debut.

Vince McMahon revealed the General Manager of Monday Night RAW, which turned out to be Eric Bischoff. Easy E then walked out onto the stage and hugged his former real-life rival before bragging about everything he did in the past. Things were going to change.

This decision was shocking to WWE fans. Eric Bischoff was the President of World Championship Wrestling not long prior to the company's closure in 2001. During the Monday Night Wars, he made a lot of enemies by seemingly trying to put the-then WWF out of business. To see him now working there was surreal.

#1. WWE's first event with capacity crowd since the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions began with an episode of SmackDown on July 16th, 2021

The A Show on RNC RADIO @TheAShowRNC



After 16 LONG months without fans’, WWE had their first ever live show with fans on Smackdown! 🏾 #AShow2021

WWE Smackdown July 16, 2021: The fans are BACK!After 16 LONG months without fans’, WWE had their first ever live show with fans on Smackdown!

The most recent entry on this list took place on July 16th, 2021. This was a very special episode of SmackDown. The event took place live from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas in front of a capacity crowd.

While a big crowd for SmackDown is common today, this was the first time WWE held an event with a capacity crowd since the Covid-19 pandemic hit in 2020. While the company did perform in front of fans at WrestleMania 37, there were still a lot of restrictions and the crowd size was limited. This kickstarted the company peforming in front of fans full-time again.

The show kicked off with Vince McMahon. He stood and looked at the crowd, jokingly asking "where the hell have you been?" before storming off. The show closed with Seth Rollins standing tall after a Fatal 4-Way match. Over the next two years, the company's business would reach heights it had never reached before, but this was the beginning of a new era.