This week in WWE history: Popular Hall of Famer loses two titles after real-life police incident, legendary stable debuts (July 3-July 9)

The business continues to be on the rise for WWE. The company is breaking new records financially at every turn. Ratings and attendance are also consistently on the rise.

This week continued the theme of the destruction of popular stables. Monday Night RAW featured issues mounting for The Judgment Day. Meanwhile, Friday Night SmackDown further focused on The Bloodline saga. Even Diamond Mine and Schism are having serious issues down in NXT.

While there are a ton of exciting things happening in World Wrestling Entertainment today, there's a wealth of history to look back on fondly. The promotion has existed for 70 years or so, and thus the biggest stars have competed for the company.

This article is a weekly look back at some of the biggest matches and moments that helped shape WWE. While some of it is positive, some moments may be negative or even tragic, but they are all pivotal in making the company what it is today.

Below are five key events that happened this week in WWE history.

#5. Edge won the world title on Monday Night RAW on July 3rd, 2006

Edge is a multi-time world champion

Monday Night RAW took place on July 3rd, 2006, from the Wachovia Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The story of the show was the main event, but also what happened prior to the event before airing.

Rob Van Dam and Sabu were arrested after reportedly being caught with a handful of drugs, including marijuana and Vicodin. RVD was the ECW and WWE Champion at the time, but both were to be suspended following an investigation.

The investigation essentially allowed RVD to lose his titles. He first lost the WWE Championship on this very RAW via a Triple Threat Match. He fought against John Cena and Edge, and The Rated-R Superstar surprisingly won the belt, which then allowed for him and Cena to feud over the coming months.

#4. Shawn Michaels shockingly betrayed Hulk Hogan on RAW on July 4th, 2005

AuxGod @AuxGod_ 18 years ago today, Shawn Michaels turned heel on Hulk Hogan by hitting him with Sweet Chin Music on Monday Night RAW

18 years ago today, Shawn Michaels turned heel on Hulk Hogan by hitting him with Sweet Chin Music on Monday Night RAWhttps://t.co/gejKXrK7Hy

WWE celebrated Independence Day on July 4th, 2005, with a special episode of Monday Night RAW. This followed the 2005 WWE Draft. To make a big splash, the program began with Hulk Hogan on Carlito's personal talk show.

The two got physical quickly, but Kurt Angle interfered, and Hogan was seemingly in trouble. This led to Shawn Michaels saving the day for Hulk. A tag team match was then made for later in the show. Angle and Carlito battled The Hulkster and The Heartbreak Kid.

Naturally, Shawn and Hulk won the bout, but the post-match shocked everybody. While the two were posing, Michaels hit the Sweet Chin Music on Hogan. The two went on to feud, eventually clashing at SummerSlam. Still, the moment of HBK standing over Hogan remains very iconic.

#3. Big Show dethroned Rob Van Dam for the ECW Championship on July 4th, 2006

The Big Show

ECW on Sci-Fi aired on July 4th, 2006. The special holiday edition of the program also took place at the Wachovia Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, just like Monday Night RAW from the first entry.

Just as the red brand dealt with the fallout from Rob Van Dam and Sabu's drug-related arrest, WWE had to react to the issue on ECW too. As a result, Mr. Monday Night defended his coveted ECW Championship against Big Show in the main event.

The two battled, and RVD seemingly had the upper hand until the referee was knocked out. Paul Heyman then served as the new referee but shockingly betrayed Rob and helped The Big Show win the ECW Championship. Rob now officially lost both ECW and the WWE Championship in two days.

#2. The Wyatt Family debuted during WWE RAW on July 8th, 2013

GiveMeSport WWE @GiveMeSportWWE On this day in 2013, The Wyatt Family made their much anticipated debut on Monday Night Raw On this day in 2013, The Wyatt Family made their much anticipated debut on Monday Night Raw https://t.co/O2JHeynYDt

Another episode of RAW aired on July 8th, 2013, from the 1st Mariner Arena in Baltimore, Maryland. One of the main hooks for the event was a public job performance evaluation for Vickie Guerrero.

As fun as that may be, the main reason why fans remember the show to this very day is it featured the official main roster debut of The Wyatt Family. Vignettes for the spooky group had been airing for weeks prior, but Bray Wyatt, Luke Harper, and Erick Rowan were finally set to appear in person.

Following a bout between Kane and Christian, Bray Wyatt and his "brothers" revealed they were there in a vignette backstage. Bray then walked out and sat on a rocking chair on the ramp.

Luke and Erick proceeded to sneak attack Kane, thus making a very impactful debut. The faction would go on to be a top stable in the months and even years following their first WWE RAW appearance.

#1. Samoa Joe fought Brock Lesnar at Great Balls of Fire on July 9th, 2017

Jay Carson @JayCarsonReal1 I loved the build of Brock Lesnar vs Samoa Joe at Great Balls Of Fire 2017



In my opinion this was the best Joe ever looked and the match delivered



If I had any complaint about it would maybe let it had taken 2 F5s to put down Joe but I understood the one desperate one doing it I loved the build of Brock Lesnar vs Samoa Joe at Great Balls Of Fire 2017In my opinion this was the best Joe ever looked and the match delivered If I had any complaint about it would maybe let it had taken 2 F5s to put down Joe but I understood the one desperate one doing it https://t.co/ZxZ5nPCFBg

WWE presented one of its most uniquely named Premium Live Events on July 9th, 2017. The event was called Great Balls of Fire, a name based on the classic Jerry Lee Lewis song. The event aired live from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Eight matches took place on the main card, with Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman battling it out in an Ambulance Match. Additionally, Bray Wyatt and Seth Rollins clashed, as did Sasha Banks and Alexa Bliss

The main event of the night saw then WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar go one-on-one with Samoa Joe. While the bout was only around six and a half minutes long, it was a very fun sprint. In the end, The Beast defeated the future AEW star after one brutal F-5.

WWE Hall of Famer lashes out at Lacey Evans for s*xualizing his gimmick here.

Poll : 0 votes