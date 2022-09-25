Legend suffers scary injury live on PPV, inaugural competition series crowns winner - This week in WWE history (September 19-September 25)

Each week, WWE puts on big shows to create memories that last a lifetime for its fans. This past week, we saw former NXT UK star Ilja Dragunov shockingly appear on NXT, Braun Strowman's return match with World Wrestling Entertainment, and even an epic tag team clash on SmackDown.

Looking back, some even more exciting and memorable events took place this week in WWE history. While some of these moments aren't necessarily celebrated, they are still noteworthy.

On this week in history, a title unification bout took place - something that is quite common in 2022. Plus, a legendary star suffered a scary injury live on pay-per-view and a WCW legend won his first title in WWE.

Below are five key events that happened this week in WWE history.

#5. A title unification bout took place during Night of Champions on September 19th, 2010

Melina and Michelle McCool

WWE held the Night of Champions event on September 19th, 2010. The show featured a six-pack challenge for the WWE Championship along with The Undertaker and Kane clashing in a No Holds Barred match. Despite the major bouts on the show, one particular match stands out.

Melina and Michelle McCool went one-on-one in a Lumberjill match. Melina was the reigning Women's Champion and McCool held the Divas Championship. The two put their titles on the line in a unification match, something we've seen frequently in 2022.

The two female superstars only had a six-minute long match that was filled with interference. In the end, Michelle McCool won and unified the titles. The Divas Championship became the only female championship on RAW and SmackDown for the next several years.

Many look at the Divas era of World Wrestling Entertainment as a low point for female superstars. Thankfully, many talented women past and present have worked hard to build the wonderful women's divisions fans have today.

#4. Christy Hemme won the inaugural RAW Divas Search on September 20th, 2004

Christy Hemme on RAW

In 2004, WWE held the first-ever RAW Diva Search. Technically, this wasn't the first Diva Search, as one took place a year prior, but the reward for winning the competition was only a photoshoot in WWE Magazine. The RAW Diva Search in 2004 was held on television and the winner received a contract with the company.

Several notable names were included in the competition, including Christy Hemme, Joy Giovanni, Maria Kanellis, and Michelle McCool. The segments for the competition aired on RAW beginning on July 19th.

The finale of the 2004 RAW Diva Search took place on the September 20th, 2004 edition of Monday Night RAW. The final four contestants left were Amy Weber, Joy Giovanni, Carmella DeCesare, and Christy Hemme.

Amy and Joy were eliminated before Christy Hemme was ultimately revealed to be the winner. She spent a handful of years with WWE and later found success working with TNA Wrestling.

#3. Sting suffered a scary injury during Night of Champions on September 20th, 2015

Sting vs. Seth Rollins

On September 20th, 2015, WWE held the Night of Champions event. Five championship bouts were on the card, with the headliners being Seth Rollins defending his WWE World Heavyweight Championship and United States Championship against two different opponents.

Rollins first battled John Cena for the United States Championship. The two had a fantastic 16-minute match. Cena ultimately won after hitting the Attitude Adjustment. The Architect's next opponent was The Icon Sting.

Sting debuted in the company a year prior at Survivor Series and competed a handful of times. The two had a competitive 15-minute match for the WWE Championship, but Rollins ultimately came out the victor. Unfortunately, it isn't the outcome of the match that's typically remembered.

During their bout, Seth hit Sting with a buckle bomb. Potentially due to bad luck or simply Sting's advanced age, The Icon suffered a neck injury when the move was executed. He announced his retirement during his Hall of Fame induction the next year and remained out of the ring until he joined All Elite Wrestling in late 2020.

#2. Goldberg captured his first championship in WWE at Unforgiven on September 21st, 2003

Wrestling from 80s/90s @Wrestling80s90s @Goldberg On This Day in Wrestling History - Goldberg defeated Triple H to become World Heavyweight Champion 19 years ago today at WWF Unforgiven (9/21/03) @OTD_in_WWE On This Day in Wrestling History - Goldberg defeated Triple H to become World Heavyweight Champion 19 years ago today at WWF Unforgiven (9/21/03) @OTD_in_WWE @Goldberg https://t.co/CGPvNoeE9L

WWE Unforgiven took place on September 21st, 2003. The event was headlined by Triple H defending the World Heavyweight Championship against Goldberg. The match was billed as Title vs. Career, where if Goldberg lost, he'd be forced to retire. Meanwhile, if Triple H lost by countout or disqualification, he'd still surrender the belt.

Goldberg joined World Wrestling Entertainment following WrestleMania earlier that same year. He debuted by defeating The Rock and quickly rose to challenge Triple H for the gold. The Game successfully defended the title at SummerSlam the month prior in an Elimination Chamber match where Evolution brutalized Goldberg post-match.

Triple H and Goldberg had a solid match that went for just under 15 minutes, which is long compared to most matches Goldberg typically has. In the end, the former WCW star hit the spear and then executed The Jackhammer to win the World Heavyweight Championship, his first title in the company.

#1. Shawn Michaels and Mankind had a career-defining match at In Your House: Mind Games on September 22nd, 1996

The tenth edition of WWF In Your House took place on September 22nd, 1996. The In Your House format was unique at the time. WWE traditionally had five pay-per-views per year. The In Your House shows filled the remaining months with new two-hour events at a discounted price.

The main event of In Your House: Mind Games featured Shawn Michaels defending the WWF Championship against Mankind. Mick Foley joined WWE months earlier around WrestleMania. During that same period, Shawn Michaels defeated Bret Hart to win the WWF Title.

Shawn Michaels and Mankind tore the roof off of the CoreStates Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The two stars had a 26-minute long bout that didn't have much of a storyline leading into it, but they still managed to put on an all-time classic.

Vader, Sycho Sid, and The Undertaker got involved at the end of the match, giving HBK a disqualification victory. Despite having a non-finish, fans still speak admirably about the clash all these years later.

There is a long list of incredible matches that fans should go out of their way to see. Thankfully, with Peacock, YouTube, and other streaming platforms along with lists such as this, the WWE Universe can relive their favorite wrestling memories or experience them for the very first time.

Of the listed moments in World Wrestling Entertainment's history, which is your favorite? Give your thoughts in the comments section below.

