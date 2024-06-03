This week in WWE history: Top star forced to leave company, main roster debut, and more (May 27-June 2)

WWE continues to fire on all cylinders ahead of its next big Premium Live Event. The company recently held the King and Queen of the Ring show in Saudi Arabia along with the first-ever SmackDown in the country, but now all eyes are on what is next.

The next big show is Clash at the Castle in Scotland, which, as the name suggests, will be held in the United Kingdom. The show is just a few weeks away, with a big NXT Premium Live Event airing this upcoming weekend to hold fans over in the meantime.

As is common in any fandom, but especially in pro wrestling, there are some fans who prefer to re-live the past or learn about how the industry became what it is as opposed to focusing on the current product.

Sportskeeda offers a weekly look back at some of the biggest matches, moments, and events in World Wrestling Entertainment history. This week will take a look at an epic NXT TakeOver match, a top star being banished, and more. What went down?

Below are major matches and moments from this week in WWE history:

#4. John Cena and Kevin Owens clashed at the Elimination Chamber on May 31, 2015

The first entry as part of this week's list is WWE Elimination Chamber. This show was held on May 31, 2015 and it aired live from the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas. Around 7,000 fans were in attendance.

The event featured two Elimination Chamber matches, one for the coveted Intercontinental Title and one for the WWE Tag Team Championship. Despite the namesake match being big, the real highlight of the show didn't even involve the dangerous structure.

Kevin Owens made his main roster debut in a match against John Cena. The two competed for around 20 minutes, and in an absolute shocker, The Prizefighter defeated The Face That Runs The Place. To this day, this bout remains one of the best from either man's career.

#3. Edge and The Undertaker had a TLC Match at One Night Stand on June 1, 2008

The next entry on this list comes from 2008. On June 1 of that year, the Sports Entertainment juggernaut hosted the One Night Stand event. This tri-branded show was held at the San Diego Sports Arena in San Diego, California.

Around 10,000 fans were in attendance for a seven-match main card, with every bout having a stipulation. The main event of the night saw the vacant World Heavyweight Championship on the line in a Tables, Ladders, and Chairs Match.

The exciting bout featured The Undertaker clashing with Edge but with an added stipulation. If The Undertaker lost, he'd have to leave WWE. In the end, that is exactly what happened, as The Deadman was sent flying off of a ladder through tables on the floor, allowing The Rated-R Superstar to stand tall. Of course, The Undertaker later returned.

#2. The Shield and Evolution clashed at Payback on June 1, 2014

WWE held a big Premium Live Event on June 1, 2014. This show was called Payback and it took place live from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois. It was a big event, as over 13,000 fans were in attendance.

This show was during a somewhat weak era for the company, but some big names were on the cards. This included Paige, John Cena, Sheamus, and Bray Wyatt. The main event was most notable, however, as it saw Evolution clash with The Shield.

The two stables fought in a No Holds Barred Elimination Match. After 30 minutes or so, The Shield won, but it would be a short-lived victory. The very next night was the infamous heel turn where Seth Rollins smashed his partners with a steel chair. Still, at least at Payback, they stood tall.

#1. Johnny Gargano and Adam Cole headlined WWE NXT TakeOver XXV on June 1, 2019

The final entry on this week's list comes from the NXT brand. Triple H booked WWE NXT TakeOver: XXV on June 1, 2019. This event was held at the Webster Bank Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

This show featured several intriguing bouts, including Shayna Baszler vs. Io Shirai, now known as IYO SKY, for the WWE NXT Women's Championship. The card also featured Matt Riddle, Roderick Strong, The Street Profits, and Tyler Breeze, among others.

The main event of the night saw the then NXT Champion Johnny Gargano take on Adam Cole. The two had a 31-minute classic, but in the end, it was the Panama Playboy who defeated Gargano to win the prized title. Cole went on to have a fantastic reign with the belt.

