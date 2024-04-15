This week in WWE history: Top star makes heartbreaking announcement, unlikely champion, and more (April 8-April 14)

It is a good time to be WWE. Every week, the promotion seems to break a financial record that is lapping even their own illustrious history, much less any competition. Business has been on fire for the biggest wrestling company in the world.

It isn't just about the business, either. WrestleMania last weekend was widely praised, and many believe it to be one of the greatest events in wrestling history. RAW, SmackDown, and NXT throughout last week then left fans mostly satisfied.

Naturally, not everybody is into the modern product. Some fans prefer the wrestling they watched growing up. If you fall into this category, you're in luck. Sportskeeda offers a weekly article looking back at some of the biggest shows, matches, and moments from the company's past.

This article will look at five memorable events from 2011 to 2019. This includes a heartbreaking announcement, two surprise Money in the Bank cash-ins, and more. What went down this week in the company's past?

Below are five things that happened this week in WWE history:

#5. Dolph Ziggler cashed in on RAW on April 8th, 2013!

Expand Tweet

WWE Monday Night RAW was held live from the IZOD Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on April 8th, 2013. This was a big-time episode of the red brand, as it was the first RAW after WrestleMania, and boy did it deliver something special.

This show was notable for one particular match. World Heavyweight Champion Alberto Del Rio battled Zeb Colter and Jack Swagger in a Handicap Match. Del Rio eventually made Swagger tap out, but that isn't where the story ended.

Dolph Ziggler's music hit, and he rushed out. The talented WWE star was Mr. Money in the Bank, and he proceeded to cash in then and there on Del Rio to a massive ovation from the audience. Ziggler ultimately defeated Alberto to claim the World Title.

#4. Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns clashed at WrestleMania on April 8th, 2018!

Expand Tweet

WWE held their 34th annual WrestleMania event on April 8th, 2018. The Show of Shows was held at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. There were around 78,000 fans in attendance for The Showcase of The Immortals.

Some of the biggest names in wrestling competed at this show or appeared in some way, including Seth Rollins, The Undertaker, John Cena, Daniel Bryan, Charlotte Flair, Asuka, Triple H, and Kurt Angle, among others. The main event happened to be a WrestleMania rematch.

Brock Lesnar defended the Universal Championship against Roman Reigns. In a shocking turn of events, The Beast defeated The Head of The Table in around 15 minutes.

#3. The Hardy Boyz won big on SmackDown on April 9th, 2019!

Expand Tweet

WWE held a SmackDown event on April 9th, 2019. This was a big-time event, as it was held at the infamous Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The Barclays Center is one of the company's favorite arenas and always makes for a hot show.

This edition of SmackDown being the first after WrestleMania meant big things were in store. The company strives to deliver some of the most exciting action on the shows immediately following WWE's biggest show of the year. This time around, a big title change took place.

The Usos defended their SmackDown Tag Team Title against the legendary Hardy Boyz. After an entertaining encounter, Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy turned the clock back to the good old days as they defeated Jimmy and Jey, winning tag team gold. While they only held it for a few weeks, the win is notable as it marks the final time The Hardyz held tag gold in the company.

#2. Carmella cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase on SmackDown on April 10th, 2018!

Expand Tweet

Another notable episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown happened just one year prior. The Stamford-based promotion held the post-WrestleMania blue brand show on April 10th, 2018. It aired live from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

Charlotte Flair came out to cut a promo, where she lauded Asuka following their match at WrestleMania. The SmackDown Women's Champion was then shockingly interrupted by The IIconics. Peyton Royce and Billie Kay made an instant impact on their debut as they launched an attack on The Queen.

As if the two being called up weren't exciting enough, Miss Money in the Bank Carmella cashed in her contract before nailing Flair with a superkick to win the SmackDown Women's Championship. It made for quite the moment, as few believed Carmella would ever win the gold.

#1. Edge shockingly retired from WWE on RAW on April 11th, 2011!

Expand Tweet

April 11th, 2011 was a sad day for WWE fans. The event was expected to be memorable, as WrestleMania had just passed and new stories were set to begin. Instead, however, the big episode of RAW held at the Webster Bank Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut, featured a heartbreaking announcement by Edge.

The Rated R Superstar defeated Alberto Del Rio in a World Heavyweight Championship match at The Show of Shows. Hence, fans did not expect him to announce his retirement on the RAW after 'Mania.

It was an extremely emotional goodbye, as his neck injury was deemed too severe for him to continue to compete.

While this was a tragic end to a great career, there is ultimately a silver lining. Edge returned to competition in 2020. The multi-time world champion left WWE in 2023. The WWE Hall of Famer is currently competing in All Elite Wrestling under his real name, Adam Copeland.

Poll : Is Dolph Ziggler's cash-in the best Money in the Bank cash-in ever? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion