This WrestleMania XL star was the first man to pin Gunther on the WWE main roster, NOT Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn shocked the WWE Universe by dethroning Gunther as Intercontinental Champion at WrestleMania XL. The Underdog from the Underground outlasted a very cocky Ring General to end the latter's historic 666-day reign to a huge pop from the Philadelphia crowd with his wife watching on at ringside.

It was the Imperium leader's first pinfall or submission loss as a main roster superstar, coming just shy of two years after his call-up. However, it was not his first pinfall loss on the main roster, with that having come at Survivor Series 2019 when he still went by the ring name WALTER. That came courtesy of Drew McIntyre, who himself had mixed fortunes at WrestleMania XL, becoming World Heavyweight champion for 345 seconds.

The then-Scottish Psychopath was a member of Team RAW while the former NXT UK champion was representing the former black and gold brand. The latter was the very first man eliminated, leaving the crowd none-too-pleased with his hasty ejection. Four years later, he and Zayn received a monstrous reaction after perfectly executing a title change two years in the making at the end of an instant classic.

Will the record-breaking former Intercontinental Champion bring his story full circle by defeating McIntyre for a world title soon?

Challengers are already emerging for Sami Zayn's WWE Intercontinental Championship

Sami Zayn's huge WWE WrestleMania XL win was the fourth of his career, a tally only bettered by eight men in history. He is expected to make his first appearance as champion on RAW after WrestleMania, but he already has two targets on his back.

Before Zayn's entrance at Lincoln Financial Field, Chad Gable warned him that he would owe the Alpha Academy leader a title shot if he defeated Gunther. In the aftermath of Night One of The Show Of Shows, Bronson Reed also reminded the world on X that he recently defeated the new champion.

It looks like Sami Zayn will have his hands full as soon as he kicks off his reign on Monday Night RAW. Something tells us, though, that this is what The Underdog from the Underground lives for!

