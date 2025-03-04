  • home icon
  • WWE
  • The Bloodline
  • Three Bloodline members to align themselves with The Rock & John Cena at WrestleMania 41? Exploring potential new WWE faction

Three Bloodline members to align themselves with The Rock & John Cena at WrestleMania 41? Exploring potential new WWE faction

By Love Verma
Modified Mar 04, 2025 15:25 GMT
The Rock &amp; John Cena are together now. [Image credits: WWE.com]
The Rock & John Cena. [Image credits: WWE.com]

The alliance between The Rock and John Cena at Elimination Chamber 2025 has shocked the WWE Universe. Fans are still buzzing as they are struggling to digest the long-awaited heel turn of The Cenation Leader. Now that Cena has seemingly sold his soul to the People’s Champion, The Rock is expected to be by his side against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41.

Ad

Meanwhile, there are chances that three Bloodline members could align with The Rock and Cena. These members are Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Jacob Fatu. Over the past few weeks, noteworthy hints have suggested a breakup of The Bloodline 2.0 as tensions between Solo Sikoa and the rest of the faction continue to rise.

This boosts the probability of Solo being kicked out of The New Bloodline at WrestleMania, while The Samoan Werewolf and The Tongans could side with The Final Boss. The entry of Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa in this storyline would elevate their status in the company. This is particularly due to Cena’s heel turn becoming one of the most talked-about moments in the industry.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Additionally, this storyline will allow WWE to establish a full-fledged babyface run for Solo Sikoa because if this happens, Solo is likely to stand against The New Bloodline joining forces with The Rock by abandoning him. The upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown could introduce a new twist to the storyline.

It remains to be seen how The Bloodline will react to the shocking alliance between The Rock and Cena.

A major WWE star might help Cody Rhodes against The Rock & John Cena

Cody Rhodes now finds himself alone against The Rock and John Cena heading into WrestleMania 41. However, in an unexpected twist, The American Nightmare might receive aid from Roman Reigns in his battle against The Final Boss.

Ad

Last year at WWE Bad Blood, Cody helped the Original Tribal Chief against Solo Sikoa’s faction. In a way, the former Undisputed Universal Champion owes Rhodes a favor, which he might repay by standing against The Rock. Meanwhile, Reigns is most probably expected to clash with CM Punk and Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 41.

Despite this, he could still assist Cody whenever the odds are stacked against him. Additionally, with the Original Tribal Chief now firmly placed as a babyface, the odds of this scenario unfolding are higher.

Ad

This also opens the door for WWE to set up a future rivalry between Roman Reigns and The Rock, potentially leading to a showdown at WrestleMania 42. While this remains speculation, it is a realistic possibility.

Did a WWE Hall of Famer predict John Cena's heelish ways long ago? More details HERE.

Quick Links

Edited by Arsh Das
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी