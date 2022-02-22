3 potential superstars that can accept Edge's open challenge for WrestleMania 38

Edge has had an excellent run since making his surprise return at Royal Rumble a couple of years ago. He has defeated superstars like Randy Orton, Seth Rollins, and The Miz. The Hall of Famer also won the Royal Rumble and challenged Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship in 2021.

After successfully teaming up with his wife Beth Phoenix against The Miz and Maryse at Royal Rumble 2022, the former world champion is now actively seeking an opponent for WrestleMania 38.

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, he came out and asked for someone to step up and accept his challenge for a WrestleMania match. No one has accepted the challenge yet, but there are a number of superstars that Edge has not faced since his miraculous return that would be excellent WrestleMania opponents for him.

In this article, we look at three potential superstars that could accept Edge's open challenge for WrestleMania 38.

#3: Damian Priest

Damian Priest first made his main roster debut in the 2021 Royal Rumble match where he crossed paths with Edge for the first time and had a very impressive run. Since that match, the former NXT North American Champion has had an incredibly successful run, winning the majority of his matches and has been holding the United States Championship for months now.

The first-ever Money in the Bank winner has given a lot of praise to Damian Priest since the two first encountered each other in the Royal Rumble. It is clear that the former world champion sees him as a future star. Due to this, it is only reasonable to believe that he is interested in facing Damian Priest in a one-on-one match.

Ever since the multiple-time Royal Rumble winner was drafted to Monday Night Raw, Damian Priest has made it clear that he is interested in the prospect of defending his championship against him. What would be a better place for them to face off than the Grandest Stage of Them All?

After Edge made the challenge, Damian Priest cryptically responded on Twitter. This response could potentially be teasing a match between the two. A match between the two would be an excellent way to build up Damian Priest as a star and would also help to make the United States Championship look more prestigious.

