Current Champion issues title challenge to Edge after WWE RAW

Damian Priest wants to defend his United States Championship against WWE Hall of Famer Edge.

Priest defeated T-BAR via disqualification in a United States Championship contender’s match on the latest episode of RAW. Edge, who moved from SmackDown to RAW in the recent WWE Draft, did not appear on this week's show.

Speaking on RAW Talk, Priest made it clear that his sights are set on a dream match against the WWE legend.

“I mean, we got a list, a good list of people that just came over: Dolph Ziggler, Bobby Roode, The Street Profits, Rey Mysterio. It would be weird for the United States Champion to not mention the WWE Champion, Big E, but I like to think of this rebel superstar facing The Rated-R Superstar [Edge],” Priest stated.

Priest debuted new entrance music and showed a more aggressive side to his personality against T-BAR on RAW. He explained after the show that he feels the need to evolve in order for his name to stand the test of time.

Damian Priest has a lot of respect for Edge

Damian Priest teamed up with Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny to defeat The Miz and John Morrison at WrestleMania 37 in April.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Jose G in August, Priest said he would also be interested in forming a tag team with Edge.

“Well, I mean if I had my choice, of course, I would pick one of my friends. I got Riddle, I got Keith Lee. But then the selfish part of me [would] be like, ‘Yo Edge! What’s up, man?! Where you at?!’” Priest said.

The United States Champion also suggested “The Rated Rockstars” as a possible tag team name if he ever joins forces with the 47-year-old.

