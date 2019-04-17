×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Three reasons Andrade should be the next Intercontinental Champion 

Liam Hoofe
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
526   //    17 Apr 2019, 01:34 IST

Andrade had an impressive debut match on Raw
Andrade had an impressive debut match on Raw

This past Monday night on Raw, former NXT Champion, Andrade made his in-ring debut on the show after moving from SmackDown as part of the Superstar Shake-Up.

In what was quite the impactful debut, Andrade went one-on-one with the reigning Intercontinental Champion, Finn Balor. The match was the best match on the show. To make things even more impressive, Andrade picked up the non-tiitle victory over his opponent, teasing future matches between the two men for the gold later down the line.

While Balor may have only just recaptured his title, taking it away from him and putting it on Andrade in the near future would probably prove to be best for business.

The two men are likely to meet again in the ring, and once again, Andrade should walk away with the victory, with the Intercontinental Championship around his waist. Let's take a look at three reasons why that should be the case.

#3 He deserves it

Andrade has paid his dues over the last 12 months
Andrade has paid his dues over the last 12 months

Andrade is one of the hottest young talents in the WWE right now, and there is very little doubt in anybody's mind that he could work absolute wonders with the Intercontinental Championship in his possession.

His debut match on Raw against Finn Balor was an excellent example of exactly what he is capable of in the ring, and he has proven time and time again that he can put on excellent encounters with anyone on the roster.

Outside of his exceptional in-ring talent, the former NXT star also has buckets of charisma to spare and could really help extract the best out of some of his opponents on Monday nights as well.

It has been almost a year since Andrade made his debut on the main roster, and he has more than paid his dues - in terms of putting people over and making others look good since then.

Advertisement

He has firmly established himself as one of the most consistent performers on the main roster, and surely it is only a matter of time before the higher-ups in the company recognize that.


1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw Finn Balor Andrade 'Cien' Almas WWE Network
Liam Hoofe
ANALYST
Full time traveller and teacher. Loves talking all things wrestling including NJPW, ROH and WWE. Also a contributor to, DailyDDT and Flickering Myth. You can contact me on Twitter- @liamhoofe
4 underutilised superstars who should be top stars of WWE
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Andrade defeats current Title holder after being drafted on WWE RAW
RELATED STORY
3 superstars who could challenge Finn Balor for the Intercontinental Title
RELATED STORY
4 WWE Superstars of RAW who could be heading to Smackdown Live after Superstar Shake-Up next week
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Drew McIntyre deserves to be the next Universal Champion
RELATED STORY
3 potential feuds for Finn Balor as the Intercontinental Champion
RELATED STORY
The biggest winners and losers of last night's Raw (April 15)
RELATED STORY
WWE Raw: 5 important things we learned from the Superstar Shake-up episode (April 15, 2019)
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why Finn Balor lost the Intercontinental Championship
RELATED STORY
3 WWE Superstars who could challenge Finn Balor for the Intercontinental Championship at Money in the Bank
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us