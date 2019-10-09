Three steps to restore The Fiend's momentum after the disastrous HIAC match

The Fiend's Hell in a Cell match was not received well by the WWE Universe

WWE Hell in a Cell 2019 ended in the most bizarre way possible. The long awaited Universal Championship clash between The Fiend and Seth Rollins turned out to be a major disappointment.

Both Rollins and The Fiend gave everything they had to make the contest successful, but the uninteresting script eventually dragged them down. As the match progressed, the whole ordeal became unnecessarily violent and confused the fans.

Rollins’ vain and excessively violent attempt to exterminate The Fiend failed to impress the fans, and the match ended strangely in a referee stoppage. Fans were vocally upset after the match and chanted everything from “AEW!”, to “Restart the match!”, to “Refunds!”

Neither Wyatt nor Rollins appeared on the following episode of RAW. After the nonsensical match, which decreased the reputation of the popular Fiend gimmick, there are three steps WWE must take to make things right.

#1 A surprising rematch which the Fiend wins

Seth Rollins vs The Fiend should take place soon

The Fiend’s popularity alone was enough for WWE to trust him with a victory at Hell in a Cell. However, the company may have wanted to take more time before putting the Universal Championship around The Fiend's waist, so the match ended the way it did.

As the first match flopped, a slow-burn process would only worsen the feud further. Therefore, a sudden rematch resulting in The Fiend's victory would be the right way to go and undoubtedly welcomed by the audience.

Rollins has been a regular in the Universal Title scene since WrestleMania, so losing it wouldn't hurt his momentum. The Fiend, however, needs an immediate title win, and otherwise risks not being taken seriously by the audience.

The Fiend's long term popularity depends on how much he succeeds in each and every one of his maniacal missions. Moving on from the title scene after a failure to capture the Universal Championship would only serve to diminish the popularity of one of pro wrestling's most over characters.

