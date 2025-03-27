Three WWE stars to be banned, Damian Priest out of WrestleMania, huge title change? 5 Things that could happen on SmackDown this week

This week's episode of WWE SmackDown is set to take place at The O2 arena in London, UK. Already, there is a solid buzz for this show as Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk are set for a contract signing for their Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania 41.

In addition, LA Knight is set to defend his United States Championship against Braun Strowman on the show. In this article, we will discuss five things that could happen on WWE SmackDown this week.

#5. Nick Aldis might ban the new Bloodline members from ringside during the United States Title match

Over the past few months, Jacob Fatu and Braun Strowman have been engaged in a feud. Even on last week's show, Strowman emerged as the winner via disqualification and defeated the Samoan Werewolf due to distraction from Solo Sikoa.

So, with the high chance that Fatu might seek vengeance against the Monster of All Monsters, Nick Aldis might prefer to ban the entire Bloodline faction from the US Title match. Banning Tama Tonga, Solo Sikoa, and Jacob Fatu could give Aldis a clean finish to LA Knight vs. Strowman.

#4. LA Knight might suffer a title loss on WWE SmackDown

Since post-Elimination Chamber 2025, fans have already witnessed multiple title changes in the Stamford-based promotion. Even LA Knight only recently won the United States Title by defeating Shinsuke Nakamura.

So, considering that numerous title changes are taking place on the Road to WrestleMania, it's possible that LA Knight might suffer a surprise title loss. This would result in Braun Strowman winning the US Title on the blue brand.

#3. Damian Priest might announce an injury and rule himself out of WrestleMania 41

Last week on WWE SmackDown, Damian Priest and Jimmy Uso emerged victors against Drew McIntyre and Shinsuke Nakamura in a tag team match. However, the Scottish Warrior unleashed his wrath post-match and brutally destroyed the Archer of Infamy.

This attack from McIntyre raises the chances that Damian might announce his injury as part of the storyline in the upcoming episode of the blue brand. This declaration would rule out the former Judgment Day member from WrestleMania 41.

Though this is unlikely to unfold, WWE may use this angle to make Priest and Drew's storyline even more personal.

#2. Naomi might bring in the Tonga Twins to form a female Bloodline faction and destroy Jade Cargill

The Tonga Twins are anticipated as potential WWE signings, and they could be part of the Bloodline Saga in the near future, like Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa.

The current scenario of Naomi presents a perfect opportunity for WWE to bring Kaoz and Kona on SmackDown and form a female Bloodline faction along with the Glow. Naomi is currently engaged in a feud with Jade Cargill, where the Storm might win easily in a fair showdown.

Hence, the 32-year-old star could bring Tonga Twins as her backup in this feud, and the newly formed alliance could destroy Jade Cargill on SmackDown this week.

#1. Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins reunite to beat down CM Punk

Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk are set to engage in a contract-signing segment in the forthcoming episode of WWE SmackDown for their WrestleMania match. Slowly, the Second City Saint is emerging as the common enemy for both Rollins and Reigns.

The Visionary already has a heated history with the Best in the World, whereas Punk's bond with Paul Heyman makes him a rival of the OTC too.

This raises the chances that fans might witness a mini Shield reunion on the upcoming edition of the blue brand when Roman and Seth might team up to take down the Voice of the Voiceless. A segment like this will attract major attention from the fans and help WWE generate more buzz for this Triple Threat Match.

