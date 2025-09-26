Tiffany Stratton to introduce her brand new faction and retain the WWE Women's Title? Exploring SmackDown possibility

Tiffany Stratton is the longest-reigning champion in WWE right now, having won the WWE Women's Championship on the January 3 episode of SmackDown by cashing in her MITB contract. The Buff Barbie is also undefeated this year, and she may look to continue her dominant run as champion on this week's SmackDown.

The 26-year-old is set to defend her title against Jade Cargill and Nia Jax in a Triple Threat Match. Although Stratton has defeated both Cargill and Jax in singles competition, a three-way bout puts her reign in jeopardy, given that she doesn't have to be pinned or submitted to lose her title.

Therefore, to ensure she walks out of SmackDown with the WWE Women's Championship still around her waist, The Buff Barbie may bring in Jacy Jayne and Fallon Henley to help her win. Earlier this week on NXT, Jayne and Henley kicked Jazmyn Nyx out of Fatal Influence.

It was later revealed that Nyx had opted not to sign another contract with the global juggernaut and was therefore removed from television. Now, Jayne and Henley could move to SmackDown and ally with Tiffany Stratton.

If Tiffy Time joins forces with Fatal Influence, who are currently heels on NXT, it could lead to The Buff Barbie reverting to the dark side as well. The women's division on the blue brand has failed to produce any captivating storylines lately, something that could be changed with a potential faction featuring Stratton, Jayne, and Henley.

That said, while it could be exciting, this scenario is only speculative. Fans will have to tune in to SmackDown to see what the creative team has planned for the Triple Threat Match for the WWE Women's Championship.

Tiffany Stratton provides an update on her injury scare ahead of SmackDown

On the September 12 episode of SmackDown, Tiffany Stratton defended her WWE Women's Championship against Jade Cargill in a rematch from SummerSlam. During the bout, Stratton landed awkwardly on the outside while performing a diving moonsault.

The Buff Barbie was then removed from her scheduled bout at NXT Homecoming, where she was supposed to team with Rhea Ripley and Stephanie Vaquer to face Fatal Influence in a six-woman tag team match. Now, ahead of her title match on Friday, Stratton has provided an update on her health.

During a recent interview on Going Ringside, Tiffany Stratton set the record straight that she is not injured. While she noted that the landing during the moonsault was rough, her not wrestling afterward was only a precautionary measure.

"Physically, I'm okay. Obviously, on that moonsault, it was a little bit of a rough landing. However, I was fine. I think it was just more precautionary and kind of just monitoring and seeing if anything was bad about the fall. But for the most part, I'm doing good. I'm great," she said.

Will Tiffany Stratton walk out of this week's SmackDown still WWE Women's Champion? Only time will tell!

