Tiffany Stratton to lose the Women's Title to WWE Superstar after recent controversy? Exploring the possibility

Tiffany Stratton is at the top of the world as the WWE Women's Champion. After a huge victory over Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 41, The Buff Barbie is now on a red-hot momentum. However, the clock might be ticking on her title reign, as she could soon lose her gold to one of her biggest rivals.

Ad

Nia Jax could be the one to dethrone Tiffany Stratton as the WWE Women's Champion, especially after her recent controversy. During the Roast of WrestleMania, The Irresistible Force took a few shots at her co-workers, including Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair. Jax even mentioned Flair's three divorces, which stirred the pot and raised many eyebrows.

She received huge backlash following her remarks, and many thought WWE would keep her away from television until things cooled down. But instead, Nia Jax showed up on SmackDown last week and ambushed Stratton. It is a clear indication that Triple H has some massive plans for The Irresistible Force, regardless of the ongoing controversy surrounding her.

Ad

Trending

Well, Jax has become the talking point, and not in a good sense, after what happened, and fans have also started showing disdain for her. So, Triple H could capitalize on this heat by booking her as a vicious and ruthless heel on SmackDown. On top of that, if The Irresistible Force manages to become the WWE Women's Champion, it will bring more spotlight on her.

Ad

However, this is currently speculation, and it remains to be seen what WWE has in store for Tiffany Stratton and Nia Jax on SmackDown.

Tiffany Stratton to move to RAW during WWE Draft?

Tiffany Stratton has been making waves all around the wrestling industry with her charisma and in-ring skills. Well, there were rumors earlier this year that The Blonde Bombshell might get transferred to Monday Night RAW. Now that WrestleMania is over, the company may consider making that move.

Ad

Also, the company is expected to host the 2025 Draft in the coming months. If it happens, a few champions may switch brands. That means the Women's World Champion may move to SmackDown, and the WWE Women's Champion may move to Monday Night RAW.

Even if The Buff Barbie no longer remains the WWE Women's Champion, she may still move to the red brand. Tiffany Stratton has been on the blue brand for more than a year, and moving to RAW may give her a fresh start.

Besides, the red brand is currently stacked with rich talents, and the 26-year-old can have several dream feuds if she moves there. However, this is nothing but speculation, and it all depends on what WWE has in store.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhasish Deb Subhasish Deb is a writer for the WWE column at Sportskeeda, India's leading sports and esports platform. With three years of experience in sports journalism, he has been writing compelling stories and analyses, covering day-to-day aspects. His writing style is distinctive for its use of rhetorical devices, which allows him to elevate wrestling journalism beyond mere reporting.



Deb has been an avid WWE & Cricket fan since childhood and believes the blend of his love for sports and knowledge of writing led him to become a sports writer. Given his love and passion for this industry, he has worked for several top firms both as a seasoned writer and as an editor.



Apart from penning engaging articles, Deb has also done scriptwriting for a few local short films and has directed and produced one of them. When the spotlight dims, he loves to escape into the world of Web Series and Anime, indulging in the magic of storytelling. Know More