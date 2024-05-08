Tiffany Stratton must start ‘dream’ feud with returning 13-time world champion on SmackDown

Tiffany Stratton has become a big star since officially joining WWE SmackDown in February. She's earned the admiration of fans despite being a heel due to her incredible in-ring ability and intriguing personality. The Buff Barbie has already challenged Bayley for the WWE Women's Championship but she has her sights set on a 'dream' match in the future.

The 25-year-old star has stated her desire to face Charlotte Flair. The Queen has been sidelined with a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus since December last year. She's seemingly nearing a return and there may not be a better first opponent than the former NXT Women's Champion.

Tiffany Stratton views Charlotte as her 'inspiration' and would love to lock horns with the 13-time WWE women's champion. She told Chris Van Vliet on his Insight podcast when asked who her dream opponent was:

"Obviously, I'm going to have to go with Charlotte Flair [as one]. She is the reason why I got into wrestling. She's my inspiration. I really look up to her."

Charlotte was reportedly spotted in France during Backlash weekend although she didn't appear on the premium live event. The SmackDown star has been keeping fans updated with her recovery and her most recent Instagram story showed her working out in the gym.

Fans might not have to wait long for The Nature Girl to make her return. She could do so by giving Tiffany Stratton her dream match and feud potentially in time for WWE SummerSlam.

A feud with Charlotte would help continue SmackDown star Tiffany Stratton's push

Tiffany Stratton failed to beat Bayley for the WWE Women's Championship at Backlash: France. She was protected though as the champion scored the pin on Naomi during their triple-threat match.

WWE seemingly has high hopes for The Blockbuster Blonde and fans are fully on board. Her in-ring style holds similarities to Charlotte's and she could learn a lot from a rivalry with the 38-year-old.

Charlotte is one of the most successful female stars in pro wrestling history. If Stratton is to remain at the main event level, she needs to be paired with high-profile names such as Flair.

Fans' complaints over Charlotte's constant title opportunities would be given a rest

Charlotte Flair has spent much of her WWE career in the main event picture, hence her being a 13-time world champion. But, with that has come moans and groans from fans that she's constantly being pushed down the viewers' throats over other talents.

A feud with Tiffany Stratton will prevent her from entering the title equation for the time being and get fans on board. Her return to WWE SmackDown will be important given how vital the role of the women's division has been in the 'Triple H era.'

WWE's Chief Content Officer may be able to paint Charlotte in a different light among a certain section of fans. There's no disputing she's one of the most entertaining in-ring talents but her connection with fans is sometimes topsy-turvy.

A rivalry could lead to a future alliance between the pair

Tiffany Stratton doesn't need any help getting herself over but that shouldn't stop her from working with someone like Charlotte. The pair could be placed into a series of three matches by SmackDown GM Nick Aldis.

Triple H could take inspiration from Sheamus and Cesaro's tag team formation from several years ago. They went from fierce rivals to WWE RAW Tag Team Champions and were a hit with fans due to the manner of their connection, how it was forged from their rivalry.

Tiffy Time and Charlotte have similar character traits that could suit this type of storyline. The Queen is a babyface for now it seems, but she's best off as a heel and could turn to her rival's side on WWE SmackDown to get herself back into title contention.

