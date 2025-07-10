Tiffany Stratton vs. Trish Stratus to officially become a Triple Threat Match? Exploring Evolution possibility

Tiffany Stratton will defend the WWE Women's Championship against Trish Stratus at Evolution 2025. This was made official after the Hall of Famer accepted Stratton's offer for a title opportunity during an in-ring promo segment on last week's episode of SmackDown.

Jade Cargill won the 2025 Queen of the Ring Tournament, defeating Asuka in the high-stakes final at Night of Champions. She is set for a title shot at SummerSlam. The 33-year-old had exchanged words with Tiffany Stratton on the blue brand before the latter introduced the Hall of Famer as her opponent for this Sunday.

Tiffany Stratton and Trish Stratus had teamed up at the 2025 Elimination Chamber PLE to defeat Nia Jax and Candice LeRae in a tag team match. That said, they will now lock horns at the all-women's premium live event. While the veteran has promised to dethrone the champion this Sunday, Naomi might cash in her Money in the Bank contract during the bout in a shocking twist.

This would turn the bout into a Triple Threat Match for the WWE Women's Championship. Interestingly, this could be a recreation of the iconic "heist of the century" by Seth Rollins in the main event of WrestleMania 31. The Visionary's cash-in had turned the Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns match into a three-way contest, enabling him to win the WWE Championship for the first time in his career.

That said, the above scenario remains hypothetical, and nothing has been confirmed yet. Fans will have to wait to see what happens at Evolution 2025.

Tiffany Stratton to lose the WWE Women's Championship at Evolution?

If the above scenario happens, there is a possibility that Tiffany Stratton might lose the title to Naomi at Evolution 2025.

Naomi shocked the WWE Universe at Money in the Bank 2025 by winning the women's titular ladder match for the first time in her career. That said, she has made attempts to cash in the coveted contract on The Buff Barbie on two occasions on SmackDown, but was unable to get the job done. She was stopped by Nia Jax, who was also interested in the title, during her first attempt.

Interestingly, Nia seems to be out of the way now after the WWE Women's Champion defeated her on the episode of SmackDown before Night of Champions. This could lead to The Glow eventually cashing in the contract this Sunday and possibly securing the gold.

While the scenario might sound promising, it is mere speculation. Only time will reveal what the Triple H-led WWE creative team has in store for the superstars at Evolution.

