"Time to rethink the process" - John Cena Sr. dislikes WWE Hall of Fame decision

John Cena Sr. believes WWE has made a mistake by holding a WWE Hall of Fame ceremony without fans.

Last year, WWE postponed the 2020 Hall of Fame due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2021 ceremony is set to air on the WWE Network on Tuesday, April 6, with no fans in attendance. The show will include inductions from both the 2020 and 2021 WWE Hall of Fame classes.

Speaking to Boston Wrestling MWF's Dan Mirade, John Cena Sr. said WWE Superstars deserve to receive their inductions in front of fans. He compared the ceremony to a wrestling match without anyone in the crowd.

“You know what, if they don’t allow fans to attend, I think it’s a disservice to those who are being inducted. I think that it’s time now they rethink the process because it is a fan thing. It’s only for those people, men and women, who have earned their right and the privilege to be noticed beyond everyone else into that Hall of Fame, and it should be enjoyed by everyone. If you don’t have fans there and you don’t have people, it’s kind of like watching a wrestling match without anybody there, and kind of like a bad bottle of Fabo Pop [soda]. If it’s not right, it goes flat.”

Sean Waltman (a.k.a. X-Pac) is set to receive his second WWE Hall of Fame induction as a member of the nWo (New World Order). He confirmed this week that the 2021 ceremony will not feature any inductors. Instead, a video package will be played before the induction speeches.

WWE Hall of Fame inductees in 2020 and 2021

All four nWo inductees have previously received WWE Hall of Fame inductions

The nWo (Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, and Sean Waltman) and The Bella Twins are part of the 2020 WWE Hall of Fame class. The other inductees from 2020 include The British Bulldog, JBL, Jushin “Thunder” Liger, and actor William Shatner.

Eric Bischoff, The Great Khali, Kane, Molly Holly, and Rob Van Dam are set to be inducted from the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame class.

To the @WWEUniverse Unfortunately due to previous obligations I am unable to be a part of the @WWE #HOF this year. By my request they have agreed to induct me at a future ceremony where I’ll be able to properly thank the fans and people who made my career possible🙏🏼 #DreamChaser — The Artist Formerly Known as Super Duper Dave (@DaveBautista) March 23, 2021

Batista was also due to be inducted as a member of the 2020 WWE Hall of Fame. However, his induction has been postponed due to a scheduling conflict.

