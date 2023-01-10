Title held by seemingly unbeatable champion, epic decades-old gimmick match - 5 things Edge is yet to achieve in WWE

Edge is one of the most decorated WWE Superstars in the company's illustrious history. When it comes to championships and general accolades, The Rated R Superstar has done nearly everything imaginable.

The Canadian star is an 11-time world champion, with reigns as both WWE and World Heavyweight Champion to his name. He's also a five-time Intercontinental Champion and a one-time United States Champion. This is all in addition to the 14 tag team title reigns he's had in the company.

Beyond all of those accolades, Edge is also a former King of the Ring, Royal Rumble, and Money in the Bank winner. He's even a member of the WWE Hall of Fame. Simply put, Edge has had a career unlike almost anybody else in history.

Despite all of the talented star's many accolades, there are a handful of accomplishments that he's yet to achieve. This list will look at five things he can still do before his impending retirement, which he revealed will take place later in 2023.

Below are five things Edge is yet to achieve in WWE.

#5. Edge has never won the SmackDown Tag Team Titles

When it comes to tag team competition, few can stand up to The Rated R Superstar. The man is a 14-time tag champ. Two of those reigns were with the WWE Tag Team Championship while the remaining 12 were with the World Tag Team titles. He's won those 14 titles with seven different partners.

While the RAW Tag Team Championship is part of a lineage of gold he's held before, Edge is yet to capture the SmackDown Tag Team titles. The belts were first introduced in 2016 and are currently being held by The Usos.

Given Edge's insane success as a tag team wrestler, he could very likely dethrone Jimmy & Jey Uso for the tag belts in 2023. Given Kevin Owens' issues with The Bloodline, he and Edge could unite to help The Rated R Superstar achieve an accomplishment he hasn't yet while also giving Owens the sweet taste of revenge.

#4. He never got to win a title in NXT

Bron Breakker is the NXT Champion

Edge started in WWE during a different era. Developmental was far from fleshed out back in the 1990s. He was, at one point, being paid a low figure of income to wrestle on the independent scene and develop his skills there. This eventually evolved into doing camps with the likes of Dr. Tom Prichard in Connecticut.

NXT didn't exist when Edge first joined the company. In fact, by the time the NXT brand truly took off, The Rated R Superstar was retired due to a neck injury. Like ships passing in the night, NXT and Edge have mostly remained strangers over the past 13 years. As a result, he never won a title there.

If the legend decides to show up at NXT, he could likely win a belt. Edge vs. Bron Breakker in a battle of The Spear could be exciting, as could the Canadian star battling Wes Lee for the North American Championship. Who knows, he may even try to dethrone The New Day for the NXT Tag Team titles just to prove to Kofi Kingston who the best tag team wrestler is.

#3. The SmackDown World Cup was recently introduced

The SmackDown World Cup is a tournament that first debuted in WWE in 2022. The eight-man tournament featured stars from a variety of nations battling it out, with the winner receiving a trophy and a title opportunity.

Ricochet, representing the United States, ultimately won the 2022 iteration of the tournament by last defeating Santos Escobar, who represented Mexico. The high-flier earned a title opportunity against Gunther, but ultimately failed to reclaim the coveted Intercontinental Championship.

This entry into the list is a bit tricky, as there's currently no guarantee that the accolade will remain a yearly tradition. While there's a chance that it will, there's also a chance that it was a one-off. Still, if it does continue, Edge could win the tournament in honor of Canada.

#2. He has never competed in nor won a WarGames match

The WarGames cage

The WarGames Match is a legendary bout. Newer fans may be unaware that the epic cage match has roots dating back to Jim Crockett Promotions and World Championship Wrestling in the 1980s and 1990s.

The specialty match went dormant for quite some time but returned as a major bout for the NXT brand. With Triple H's rise to power in 2022, the WarGames Match became part of the main roster with Survivor Series renamed WWE Survivor Series WarGames.

Edge has never competed in a WarGames match. He wasn't a regular for WCW at any point in his career and his lack of experience on NXT has already been covered earlier on this list. Entering and winning inside the dangerous structure is still something that the WWE Hall of Famer needs to check off his bucket list.

#1. Edge has never won the WWE Universal Championship

Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman

Edge is synonymous with being a world champion. From 2006 until his retirement in 2011, The Rated R Superstar won 11 world championships on both the RAW and SmackDown brands.

The WWE Championship is still active today, held by Roman Reigns. The World Heavyweight Championship was retired. While that belt is gone, a new world title replaced it in 2016: The Universal Championship. Roman Reigns is also the reigning Universal Champion.

While defeating The Head Of The Table is no easy task, and Edge has failed to do so in the past, he could accomplish a major feat and win a new variety of world championship by dethroning Roman Reigns or whomever holds the prestigious Universal Championship in the future.

