Title match to be added to Payback 2023 on WWE RAW? Exploring the chances

WWE will present the final RAW before Payback 2023 from the FedExForum in Memphis, TN. The official line-up for tonight’s show will see Chad Gable take on Ludwig Kaiser and other superstars in action. The outcome of Gable versus Kaiser could possibly lead to a title match at Payback.

Master Gable defeated Intercontinental Champion Gunther via countout last Monday on WWE RAW. Since the Ring General’s shocking loss came via countout, the title didn’t change hands. The outcome was meant to protect both the champion and the challenger.

If Gable manages to defeat Ludwig Kaiser on WWE RAW tonight, he might challenge Gunther to a rematch for the Intercontinental Championship at Payback 2023. Master Gable’s popularity continues to rise every day, and it’s only a matter of time before he gets his solo push.

The Alpha Academy star is one of the three people to beat Gunther clean in WWE. Gable had previously survived a five-minute match with the Ring General on the July 31 episode of RAW. The Imperium leader was thrown out of the ring and was unable to answer the referee’s 10 count, giving his opponent the win.

Gunther was livid and demanded the match to be restarted. He then beat Gable for the win. It remains to be seen if Triple H will book a rematch for the Intercontinental title between the two incredible performers for Payback 2023 on WWE RAW.

What else is in store for WWE RAW before Payback 2023?

The go-home episode of WWE RAW for Payback 2023 is expected to deliver great action. The card announced for the Monday Night show thus far has four matches on it.

You can check out the line-up for the August 28, 2023, episode of RAW below.

Becky Lynch vs. Zoey Stark – Falls Count Anywhere match

Chad Gable vs. Ludwig Kaiser – Singles match

The New Day vs. The Viking Raiders – Tag team match

Tommaso Ciampa vs. “Big” Bronson Reed – Singles match

Expand Tweet

Fans can expect the promotion to pay tribute to Bray Wyatt tonight on RAW as well. The former WWE Champion passed away on August 24, 2023, due to a heart attack. WWE dedicated SmackDown last week to the Eater of Worlds.

What are your predictions for RAW before Payback? Let us know in the comments section below!