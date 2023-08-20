Could the only WWE Superstar to ever pin Gunther end his record-setting reign? Exploring the possibility

Gunther is just days away from becoming the longest-reigning Intercontinental Heavyweight Champion of all time. The Ring General needs to hold on to his title till WWE Superstar Spectacle in order to beat Honky Tonk Man’s legendary reign. Accomplishing this historic feat will undoubtedly make Imperium’s main man a huge target for stars who have yet to face him on the main roster.

It is possible one of Gunther’s old rivals could step up to him to challenge him on the main roster. The star is none other than Bron Breakker. The former NXT Champion is the only star to pin the Ring General clean in the middle of the ring. This rare feat alone makes Breakker a huge threat to the Austrian’s record-setting reign.

Considering how Bron Breakker has been booked in NXT, he could be the person to dethrone the former NXT UK Champion for his prestigious championship. That being said, Breakker isn’t the only WWE superstar that holds a clean win over the former Walter. Iljja Dragunov is another star with a singles win over Gunther to his name.

The Mad Dragon ended the Ring General’s historic 870-day NXT UK Championship reign at TakeOver 36. What’s more impressive is the fact that Dragunov made his archrival submit to the third sleeper hold application at the August 22, 2021, premium live event.

When will Gunther defend his Intercontinental title next?

The Ring General will put his title on the line against Chad Gable in the upcoming WWE RAW. Master Gable earned this huge opportunity by winning a fatal 4-way match that also involved Matt Riddle, Ricochet, and Tommaso Ciampa two weeks ago on the red brand.

We predicted five possible endings to Gunther versus Chad Gable. So be sure to check them out here. This is one of the two matches announced for RAW thus far, with the other two being The New Day versus GlassBros (Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle).

WWE RAW emanates live from Centre Videotron, Quebec City, QC, Canada, on August 21, 2023.

