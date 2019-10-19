TJP Reveals why he returned to Impact Wrestling (Exclusive)

Following his explosive return to Impact Wrestling, we managed to catch up with TJP for Episode 12 of our Dropkick DiSKussions series on YouTube. We chatted all about why Impact is the place to be right now and what prompted Perkins to go back to the company he previously had so much success in - but while wrestling under a mask as a completely different person.

When asked why he returned to Impact Wrestling, Perkins had incredibly high praise for the Impact Wrestling roster.

Impact was interesting. I was really excited to go back because their roster is incredible right now. For the last couple of years, I had seen them put it together and I've watched a lot of stuff... I don't watch a lot of contemporary wrestling but I'll watch a lot of the stuff my friends are in and stuff like that, so even when I was at WWE for those few years, I was watching them build their roster and I'm like, "Man, these are really good guys."

I felt for a while that Impact was the place where a lot of my friends went there and their roster was so good, so I was a little bit like, I didn't know what to expect.

The star formerly known as Manik returned to Impact Wrestling in June, shocking the wrestling world by answering an open challenge from Ace Austin and going on to win the match.

The former WWE Cruiserweight Champion delivered high praise for the Impact roster, saying they'd even gone above and beyond his already high expectations before praising their versatility and equality of quality.

Every show that I've been back, and the roster has far exceeded my expectations of it, and I thought they were going to be killer already.

Every single night, anybody in that locker room can open or close a show and it happens that way. There are shows where I have opened in the main evented the next night. Some nights the X Division will open then close the next, the women will open then close, and will be having the best matches on the show.

TJP also opened up about the friends he has in Impact and how he was "swayed" to work with them.

For a little while, one of the reasons that really swayed me to pursue doing some work with Impact was the amount of friends I had there. Willie Mack is like my best friend in wrestling in real life.

He's literally my best friend in the world so when I saw that he was laying some roots there and with Rich Swann going there, obviously people know we are really good friends and there's a lot of guys there that I always really enjoyed on a personal level being in the ring with, guys like Eddie Edwards and Sami Callihan. Elgin came in, that was just coincidental.

But it's not just the familiar faces in Impact who have impressed...

These guys are all incredible dudes. Then there are some guys I hadn't been in the ring with like The Rascalz, Trey Miguel, I've had a few matches with him now in different forms and he is incredible.

Those guys do amazing stuff and I'm really looking forward to doing more stuff with them, The North as a team, and primarily Fallah Bahh, a fellow Filipino. I didn't even meet him yet and I was already coming through the door saying, "I've got to get with this guy," and so it looks like we will have a chance to do some stuff together, which I'm excited about.

