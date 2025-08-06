TKO to Ban Former Heavyweight Champion for His Misinformation on Brock Lesnar? Potential Explored 

Brock Lesnar made his shocking return to WWE at SummerSlam night two, laying out John Cena with an F-5. While fans expected The Rock or Travis Scott to show up, it was The Beast Incarnate who returned after nearly two years in a moment that no one saw coming. Lesnar has been a controversial figure for the past few years. Hence, the WWE Universe didn't expect him to come back anytime soon.Even during his absence, The Beast Incarnate remained a popular name in the media world. Before his return, a single glimpse of Lesnar in pictures made headlines. That said, various rumors were circulating around before the 48-year-old's return, and one of them might lead to TKO banning the former UFC Heavyweight Champion, Daniel Cormier.While speaking with Demetrious Johnson on the Mighty podcast a few weeks ago, Cormier revealed that Brock Lesnar was on the TKO &quot;ban list,&quot; which took the wrestling world by storm, with many assuming Brock would never be seen on WWE television again. Here's what the former UFC Heavyweight Champion had to say:&quot;I mean, Brock [Lesnar] is on the ban list right now. Oh, dude, Brock got into so much trouble. He knows he tried to hold me and sh*t. You know what Brock did? I ain’t telling you on air what Brock did. Bro is in so much trouble,” he said.While this didn't turn out to be true, as Lesnar returned to the Stamford-based promotion last weekend, it could have severe implications for Cormier. The 46-year-old currently serves as a color commentator for the UFC. For those who might not know, both WWE and UFC fall under the TKO umbrella. Hence, the parent company might take action against DC for his misleading comments about Brock Lesnar and ban him.That said, it is just speculation, and there are no official reports suggesting the same.Brock Lesnar vs. Daniel Cormier: The UFC fight that never happenedAt one point, UFC was building toward a title fight between Brock Lesnar and Daniel Cormier. At UFC 226, then-UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier faced then-UFC Heavyweight Champion Stipe Miocic for the latter's title. Cormier won the fight via knockout in the first round, becoming a two-division champion.After the fight, Cormier provoked and invited Brock Lesnar to the octagon. The Beast Incarnate marched his way in and shoved DC. Lesnar then cut a promo on the UFC Heavyweight Division and announced that he would be coming after Cormier.Soon after, it was confirmed that Brock Lesnar had re-entered the USADA testing pool, as a title fight between DC and Lesnar was reportedly in the works. However, it did not materialize, as Lesnar eventually retired from MMA in 2019.