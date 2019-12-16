TLC 2019: 5 Things WWE got right at the pay-per-view

TLC was an entertaining event to end the year on a high

The final pay-per-view of the year, Tables, Ladders, and Chairs 2019 (TLC 2019), tried to end the decade on a high note and build towards rivalries for the coming years. At the event, we watched Roman Reigns take on King Corbin in an attempt to avenge his previous loss and humiliation. Fans also had the chance to watch the first match between Bobby Lashley and Rusev in their current rivalry, which has extended for almost two months.

Apart from that, the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Championships along with the WWE Women’s Championships were on the line during the evening.

Bray Wyatt was the only major champion to take part in singles action, as he defeated The Miz before being attacked by the returning Daniel Bryan.

In this article, we will look at the 5 things the company got right at TLC 2019.

#5 Andrade & Zelina Vega

Is this the end of the road for Andrade and Zelina Vega?

The Kickoff Show witnessed a battle between two of WWE’s brightest rising stars. Andrade and Humberto Carrillo had already locked horns on Monday Night RAW after a backstage argument, but took things a step further at TLC.

Andrade was as aggressive as ever and went after Carrillo right away. He tried his best to keep the babyface down, but Carrillo found a way to fight back each time.

At the end of the bout, Carrillo once again managed to go over the former NXT Champion after delivering a moonsault. 'El Idolo' took out his anger on Zelina Vega, as Vega had once again disrupted the match, as she did on Monday. After the match, Andrade was frustrated with Zelina Vega and left her behind. This could signal toward a new move from Andrade, where we could see him appear without his manager from now on.

Andrade has a great record since partnering with Vega, and it will be interesting to see how the company handles him going forward. On the other hand, will they hand another client to Vega to manage, or make her a full-time in-ring competitor?

