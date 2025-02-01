To win; face an upset elimination?- 4 directions for CM Punk in the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match 

CM Punk will enter the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match. For someone hell-bent on main-eventing WrestleMania, winning the 30-man melee is the safest and fastest way to achieve that goal.

With an impressive record and a solid determination to win, Punk is one of the top favorites to win the Rumble. Nonetheless, with such a packed field featuring prominent names like John Cena, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and more the job won't be easy.

On that note, let's look at four directions for CM Punk in the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match:

#4. Logan Paul eliminates CM Punk

Logan Paul will also compete in the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble. While few expect The Maverick to win the Rumble, Paul could still create a buzz with a surprise elimination or two.

Paul infamously eliminated Seth "Freakin" Rollins two years ago in his first Rumble appearance, beginning a memorable feud with The Visionary. The former US Champion could yet again eliminate a top star this year to begin his WrestleMania program.

Punk could be blind-sided by Paul, who could throw The Straight Edge Superstar over the top rope to send shockwaves through the WWE Universe. A Punk vs. Paul program could be intriguing, especially considering the popularity and promo skills of the two.

#3. CM Punk finally wins the Royal Rumble

In all the excitement surrounding John Cena entering the Rumble to get closer to winning the 17th World Title, Punk's redemption arc and lifelong dream of main-eventing 'Mania has received less attention.

Nonetheless, WWE could pull a major swerve by booking Punk to win the Rumble over Cena. Both legends could make it to the final two, but The Second City Saint could toss the 16-time World Champion over the top rope to shatter The Cenation's hearts.

Punk also had a memorable exchange with Cody Rhodes on RAW this past week, re-igniting their rivalry and building hype for a potential showdown. Hence, it wouldn't be a major surprise if the Chicago native outlasted 29 other men to book a date with Rhodes at WrestleMania.

#2. Punk eliminates Seth "Freakin" Rollins only for Rollins to re-enter the bout to eliminate Punk

On RAW's debut on Netflix, CM Punk defeated Seth "Freakin" Rollins in the main event. However, The Visionary may not be finished with The Second-City Saint, and their rivalry could restart in the Men's Rumble Match.

Rollins recently mentioned that he entered the Rumble to spoil Punk's plans of main-eventing 'Mania. Unfortunately, The Visionary's anger and frustrations could get the better of him, and The Straight Edge Superstar could eliminate his arch-nemesis out of the blue.

An angered Rollins could re-enter the bout and illegally toss out Punk, adding a new twist to their rivalry. These despicable actions would also complete Rollins' heel turn, which has been brewing for a while.

#1. The Straight Edge Superstar finishes as the runner-up of the Men's Royal Rumble

While CM Punk's WrestleMania main event should have come a long time ago, 2025 may not be the ideal year. There is significant hype surrounding John Cena's retirement, Roman Reigns' redemption arc, and a potential Rock appearance at The Show of Shows.

Hence, Punk main-eventing Mania 41 in the presence of such a happening timeframe could deprive his feel-good moment of its rightful vibe. In contrast, stretching his arc for another year, as WWE did with Cody Rhodes' story, could give a more emotional touch to this narrative.

Therefore, The Second City Saint could finish as the runner-up again this year, only to build towards a more meaningful moment at WrestleMania 42.

