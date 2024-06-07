Tonga Loa won't be the only Bloodline member to be anointed on SmackDown if WWE pulls off blockbuster debut

In tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown, Tonga Loa is set to be officially anointed into The Bloodline by Solo Sikoa. This segment has already generated excitement among the WWE Universe, and fans are thrilled to see how everything unfolds.

However, there's a possibility that Tonga Loa will not be the only one anointed tonight. Jacob Fatu might also make his blockbuster debut and be added to the lineup by Solo Sikoa.

For those unaware, Jacob Fatu has already signed a deal with the Stamford-based promotion. However, the former MLW Champion is yet to make his debut.

Why should Jacob Fatu debut on tonight's SmackDown?

If Fatu debuts tonight, it could be a great way to introduce him unexpectedly on Friday Night SmackDown. Usually, fans expect stars to debut at premium live events, but a surprise debut on the blue brand would be a genuine shock for the WWE Universe.

Additionally, with Tonga's anointing ceremony scheduled, the arrival of Jacob Fatu could lead to both stars being officially inducted into The Bloodline together.

Why Jacob should join Solo Sikoa's Bloodline?

Currently, Solo Sikoa's version of The Bloodline includes Sikoa himself, Paul Heyman, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa. However, the former MLW Champion should join the group to strengthen The Tribal Heir faction.

Despite WWE's attempt to present Loa and Tonga as a strong and serious force, it might not be enough to stand against the potential reunion of the OG Bloodline, consisting of Roman Reigns and The Usos.

If the 32-year-old star joins Solo's faction, it will establish them as a serious threat to The Tribal Chief and The Usos and help Solo stand firmly against them.

Jacob's arrival will add a new chapter to the family saga

The addition of Jacob Fatu to the storyline will add a new chapter to the family saga and help the Stamford-based promotion maintain a great flow despite the absence of Roman Reigns.

The arrival of the Samoan star will generate curiosity among the WWE Universe, as fans are eager to see how things will unfold with his inclusion in the faction.

Overall, the dual anointing would add another layer of excitement and intrigue to the storyline. It will be intriguing to see how things unfold in tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown when The Bloodline anointing ceremony takes place.

