Tonight wasn't the first time Brock Lesnar was humiliated on WWE RAW: Remembering his encounter with 43-year-old legend

Brock Lesnar returned during the opening segment on the July 3, 2023, edition of WWE RAW. He interrupted Cody Rhodes right when Rhodes was about to confront World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins.

As soon as The American Nightmare set his eyes upon The Beast, he charged toward him with all his might. Even though Lesnar was ready for Rhodes, he wasn’t ready for the brutal attack that ensued. Rhodes dragged Lesnar to the ring and wasted him with a vicious Cody-Cutter, leaving The Beast humiliated in front of the entire WWE Universe.

Brock Lesnar faced similar humiliation back on August 1, 2016, during WWE RAW. Paul Heyman was speaking about The Beast’s powers and abilities, claiming that Randy Orton wasn’t man enough to bring Lesnar in position for an RKO. At this point, Orton arrived with an RKO out of nowhere and desecrated The Beast.

Randy Orton exited from between the fans while The Beast and Paul Heyman remained stunned in the ring.

Former WWE writer believes Brock Lesnar needs to be utilized better

Vince Russo believes that WWE should have brought back Brock Lesnar for more than ten minutes on WWE RAW. Otherwise, according to the veteran, his appearance doesn’t have the optimal impact, which can be acquired if he comes to the arena more than once throughout the entire show.

"I shake my head from the beginning of the show where we see Brock Lesnar and then that's it. We have a three-hour show where we can work in the Cody and Brock feud. This guy hits the ring 10 minutes into the show, and then poof! He just disappears. I will never understand that for as long as I live. I don't get it."

Cody Rhodes has been waiting for The Beast to accept his challenge for a month now. Even though Lesnar has not accepted any challenge yet, it is believed that WWE is building towards a third match between the megastars at SummerSlam 2023.

