Top 10 Tag Teams of the Year 2018

These are some of WWE's top tag teams.

WWE's tag team division has not had a great year in 2018. Several talented tag teams including the Authors of Pain, the Revival, SAnitY, and Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson were buried throughout the year. Meanwhile, there has only been one truly good tag team title match throughout the year. Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose vs Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre was the best tag team match on the main roster throughout the year and that match was made up of 4 singles superstars.

Thankfully, NXT has picked up the slack with the likes of Undisputed Era, Moustache Mountain, the War Raiders, and Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch wrestling in several matches of the year contenders. While WWE's tag team division is not being utilized as well as it could be, some of WWE's tag teams did all that they could do and deserve some recognition for that.

#10 The B-Team (Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel)

Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel started off the year as punching bags for The Miz's opponents. They were defeated by Roman Reigns in a handicap match on an episode of Monday Night Raw and were defeated by Gallows & Anderson on the Elimination Chamber kickoff show. After they were separated from The Miz due to the Superstar Shakeup, they were defeated by Seth Rollins and Finn Balor multiple times before becoming the B-Team.

They then defeated Breezango multiple times before becoming number one contenders by winning a tag team battle royal. After picking up several singles victories over both Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy, the two superstars scored the biggest win of their careers. The B-Team shockingly managed to defeat Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy to win the Raw Tag Team Titles in the opening match of Extreme Rules.

They then managed to retain the Raw Tag Team Titles against Bray Wyatt & Matt Hardy, both Bray Wyatt & Matt Hardy and the Revival, and the Revival. Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre would finally defeat them for the Raw Tag Team Championships on an episode of Monday Night Raw. Since then they have not done much but they have been seen by WWE as a tag team that they could use if needed.

