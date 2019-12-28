Top 10 WWE Female Wrestlers Of The Decade

Steven Wilson FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 Published Dec 28, 2019

Dec 28, 2019 IST SHARE

Which top female stars made our cut?

What a decade it has been!

Over the past 10 years, we have seen a seismic shift in how we both view and digest wrestling. As a result, we have seen an increase in the athletic ability of many of the stars that grace the squared circle in the modern era.

This shift has been most obvious across the female wrestlers of today, who are currently going through a golden period. Such is the quality of the women's divisions in world wrestling that the task of picking the 10 best of the decade has been a difficult one.

A lack of knowledge on this writer's part of the Joshi wrestling style meant there was no place for greats like Meiko Satomura. As much as they've played a huge role worldwide in defining women's wrestling, Scots Piper' Viper' Niven and Kay Lee Ray also fall short, as do WWE pioneers Paige, Alexa Bliss and Natalya.

Even with these top names missing, we have still assembled a phenomenal list. With that being said, here are the top 10 female wrestlers of the past decade.

#10 Nikki Bella

Nikki Bella

A surprise starter on the list but you can't argue how far Nikki came across the decade.

When 2010 kicked off, Nikki and her sister Brie were nothing more than extras in amongst the women's division. It wasn't until she became a star on the reality TV show Total Divas that WWE began to position her as a mainstream star.

The company took advantage of the show's popularity by putting the WWE Divas Championship on Bella in 2014. She would go on to hold that title for a record 301 days. During that period, she would take immense strides in terms of her in-ring game, putting on more consistent match-ups.

Advertisement

Such was her improvement that she would become a steady hand in the division as it began to develop in 2016.

Her last in-ring match came in 2018 when she headlined the Evolution PPV alongside Ronda Rousey, something which showed how big a star she'd became across the overall sports world.

1 / 10 NEXT