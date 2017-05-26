Top 10 WWE Superstars and their ugliest wrestling attires

We take a look at 10 top WWE superstars and their ugliest ring attire!

@TheWWEJourno by Daniel Massey Top 5 / Top 10 26 May 2017, 12:27 IST

Go and put some pants on HBK!

A massive part of what makes a WWE Superstar is their attire. Get this aspect of the character wrong and the crowd won’t take to you and you’re destined for failure. Look at the Undertaker’s Deadman ring attire, Steve Austin’s iconic black trunks and Kane’s demonic mask.

Their attire made the characters they were playing that much more believable and helped the audience suspend their disbelief in the show.

Wardrobes have become even more epic at WrestleMania events with Superstars usually having a specially made costume that is completely over the top to make the massive pay-per-view even more special

We’re all aware of some of the best costume fails in history, such as The Shockmaster, The Mantaur, and Max Moon. An attire can make or break you.

Unfortunately, it’s not just minor characters that never got a chance who have had wardrobe fails. Some of the best Superstars of our generation have also had horrendous wardrobe malfunctions. This article will take a look at the top Superstars of the last 25 years and their ugliest wrestling attires.

A lot of today’s Superstars have avoided the list because WWE is now a lot more careful about their presentation and how the characters are conveyed on screen but over the years, other Superstars have not been so lucky!

Let’s get started with the Excellence of Execution.

#10 Bret Hart

What are those socks about?

When Bret Hart made his in-ring return at WWE WrestleMania XXVI, the execution of his attire was not so excellent. Bret had not been seen competing in a WWE ring since Survivor Series ’97 some 13 years earlier.

I was so excited to see the Hitman get back in the ring and get his revenge on Vince McMahon. I was looking forward to seeing him don the famous pink leotard, reflective shades and white boots. This was not to be. Bret made his way to the ring in denim shorts, t-shirt and awful trainers with white socks poking out.

Whether it was something to do with the insurance company warning him and the promotion about how much physicality Bret was allowed to endure or whether he actually thought he looked cool will remain a mystery.

Breezango would not think twice about issuing a ticket to the best there was, the best there is and the best there ever will be. It’s a shame that catchphrase can’t apply to his ring attire.