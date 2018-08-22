Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Top 3 moments from the SmackDown Live after SummerSlam 2018

Pratik Chitre
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
1.46K   //    22 Aug 2018, 19:59 IST

Ente
SmackDown Live after SummerSlam was a good show

The WWE Universe was eagerly waiting for the SmackDown Live episode after SummerSlam 2018, after an unforgettable SummerSlam PPV and a fabulous episode of RAW after SummerSlam.

SmackDown Live was not a perfect show like the former, but still had some good moments. SummerSlam served as a start for many feuds on the SmackDown roster. The two most interesting feuds were AJ Styles vs Samoa Joe, and Daniel Bryan vs The Miz.

Also, the WWE Universe was excited to see Becky Lynch as a heel, and witnessed the direction her feud with Charlotte Flair will go.

Without further ado, let us take a look at the top 3 moments from the SmackDown Live episode after SummerSlam. It took place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. 

#3 The Miz vs Daniel Bryan segment

Enter
Brie Bella is back and ready to fight

The Miz opened the show along with Maryse by mocking Daniel Bryan's retirement speech from two years ago. Daniel Bryan made his entrance and called Miz a 'coward'. The crowd joined Bryan with 'You are a Coward' chants.

Miz told Bryan that he defeated Bryan at SummerSlam, and that he had no intentions of facing him in the future. Bryan responded by calling The Miz a facade. Maryse interrupted Bryan and told him to retire again and to start calling himself 'Daniel Bella'.

That was the cue for Brie Bella to make her entrance. She punched The Miz and he and Maryse started retreating. Bryan told them that the SmackDown Live General Manager Paige had already sanctioned a mixed tag-team match between Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella vs The Miz and Maryse at the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view.

This match will be the second chapter of their feud which is set to continue for a while. It was good to see Brie Bella joining Daniel Bryan, and her inclusion will add a new dynamic to their rivalry.

Pratik Chitre
CONTRIBUTOR
Pratik Chitre is a passionate sports lover.He enjoys writing about WWE, Football, Cricket and Formula1.
