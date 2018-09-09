Top 3 WWE Superstars you'd least expect to join the Shield but still could

Daniel Wood FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 6.20K // 09 Sep 2018, 15:15 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

If the Shield added new members, who would you least expect?

The Shield are the tactical vest wearing, justice serving, powerhouse trio of Monday Night Raw, with Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose and, of course, Roman Reigns all getting huge reactions whenever they decide to reunite as the 'Hounds of Justice'.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

However, it seems the cards have been stacked against them more than ever as they've finally met their match with 'The Monster Among Men' Braun Strowman teaming up with the 'Showoff' Dolph Ziggler and Drew Mcintyre to form a group capable of taking on the Shield.

Read Also: 5 Dream matches for the Shield

As if that wasn't enough, The bad guys of the Raw locker room also aided the trio of Strowman, Ziggler and McIntyre when they ambushed the Shield at the end of Monday Night Raw.

So, it seems clear that the Shield needs reinforcements, but everyone expects the likes of Triple H, Kurt Angle and Finn Balor. With that in mind, we look at the top three Superstars who could surprise the world by joining the Shield.

#3 Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre joining the Shield would be a huge swerve

This would be quite the unexpected shock wouldn't it! Okay, so even I'll admit this seems entirely unlikely at the moment, but that's exactly why the WWE might go ahead and do something as nuts as this.

Don't forget that after Ziggler lost the Intercontinental Title to Seth Rollins at SummerSlam that everyone assumed the next step for the 'Showoff' and McIntyre would be a split, catapulting McIntyre to the top of the card.

That's still probably the case at some point, so why not do it in the most dramatic and impactful way possible, by having McIntyre joining the Shield and finally shutting Ziggler up once and for all!

1 / 3 NEXT