Top 4 moments that stand out in Bron Breakker's NXT run 

Since 2021, there has arguably been no bigger star in WWE's third brand, NXT, than Bron Breakker.

The son of WWE Hall of Famer Rick Steiner has put himself among the likes of many other NXT legends such as Finn Balor, Shinsuke Nakamura, Bayley, and Tommaso Ciampa.

Having been part of the brand for just over two years, the 25-year-old has had many iconic moments. Join us as we take a look at the four biggest moments of Bron's NXT career so far.

#4 - Facing WWE's Visionary

Earlier this year, Bron Breakker shocked the WWE Universe as he turned heel, turning his back on the fans.

With his brutish nature becoming too much for many on the roster, one of the company's biggest names looked to silence Breakker – that being the World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins.

This past June, the first-ever NXT Champion returned to his roots to take on Breakker in a true clash of generations. Speaking on the Cheap Heat podcast, Bron gave his thoughts on what it means to him to go one-on-one with a big star like Seth.

"He's the best in the world right now, in my opinion. He's the standard, he's the top, and I want to know what it's like to go against the best. I want to know what it's like to be in the ring and be in a fight with Seth Rollins. That's my next challenge. I'm a two-time 'NXT' Champion. I've beaten everybody. I think it's just time for me to have that challenge." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

#3 - Working with two icons

This week on NXT, Breakker was involved in a huge main event. He faced off against his longtime rival Carmelo Hayes, with legendary manager Paul Heyman in the corner of Bron and John Cena in Hayes'.

Following the match, which had Bron Breakker beating down Carmelo, the iconic gong of The Undertaker echoed throughout the arena. Working with two icons in both Cena and Taker at such an early point in his career shows the company's faith in him.

Speaking to DAZN earlier this year, Bron Breakker praised the in-ring psychology of The Undertaker and described what makes The Deadman so special.

"He takes his time. He makes moments out of things. He's very methodical. He's so damn good. He's got this ability, and it draws your attention, your undivided attention. Now we have social media. We have cell phones. We have internet. We have all this stuff that can draw your attention and stuff. But when he's on the screen, he's just got this undeniable all eyes are on him, watching him the whole time he's in his entrance, in the ring, anything he's doing. He's freaking one of the best ever, if not the best ever. He's unbelievable." (H/T DAZN)

#2 - Bron Breakker has become one of WWE's greatest champions

Stars who have held the NXT title have gone on to do great things on the main roster, such as winning the Royal Rumble and main-eventing WrestleMania.

During his time in NXT, Bron Breakker has established himself as one of the greatest stars in the brand's history, as he became one of the few performers to win the NXT Championship more than once.

His second reign saw him make even more history as he held the gold for an astounding 362 days, becoming the second-longest-reigning NXT Champion of all time.

#1 - High praise from one of wrestling's greatest minds

On the same night that he worked with John Cena and The Undertaker, Bron Breakker was also on-screen with arguably the greatest ringside manager of all time, Paul Heyman.

During his 35 years in the business, Paul Heyman has managed some of the biggest names in the history of professional wrestling, such as CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, and The Big Show.

Last night, Heyman seemed to have hinted at who his next protege might be by choosing to be in the young star's corner.

Ahead of Breakker's match with Carmelo Hayes last night, Paul Heyman praised both performers while speaking to Sports Illustrated, stating that the two former NXT Champions are future WrestleMania main eventers.

"Bron Breakker versus Carmelo Hayes, in and of itself, is a demonstration of the magnificent future this industry is going to enjoy,” said Heyman. “There are few, if any, better representatives in the talent competing for the WrestleMania main events coming up in the next several years." (H/T Sports Illustrated)

