5 best concepts in WWE 

WWE is the most popular company when it comes to professional wrestling. There have been many great match types, superstars, and concepts, that made the company as successful as it is right now. Some of them originated in the WWE, while some of the concepts were inspired by other promotions.

Sports in general are much more interesting when newer, innovative concepts are introduced. Along with talent, concepts do play a huge role in making wrestling interesting.

Over time WWE has introduced some great concepts which made watching WWE all the more interesting. Let's take a look at 5 concepts in WWE that helped to make it the most dominant wrestling promotion in the world.

#5. WWE Thunderdome

The Thunderdome is an important part of WWE programming

WWE suffered a huge loss due to the pandemic. The company wasn't able to sell tickets which usually generated a major part of their revenue. The WWE Universe also played a major role in making live WWE Shows interesting, fans would cheer on the good guys and boo the bad ones. After ticket sales were stopped, WWE needed a substitute for the audience. WWE Thunderdome was the perfect solution.

WWE Thunderdome debuted in 2020, and WWE has made great use of it. WWE is now able to use fake crowd sounds so the people watching from home could feel better connected to the performers. Some fans even believe that it is a major thing that saved WWE television from being affected by the pandemic.

The Thunderdome can also be used to create good spots with wrestlers spilling safely into 'the crowd.' It also helped to make Superstar entrances all the more interesting. WWE has also used it to build storylines. Goldberg was seen on one of the screens while the company was trying to create hype about Roman Reigns vs Goldberg. The Thunderdome was also used to create more emphasis on promos.

We might not see the Thunderdome once the world is in a better condition, but we must thank this concept for never letting us miss the actual audience.

